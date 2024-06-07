Team Sahlen, presented by honeybeeBase.com, enters the July Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series event at historic Nelson Ledges Road Course. The Team will be entering their #942 “Ketchup” and #943 “Mustard” Porsche Boxsters against a full competitive field of 35 racers. The drivers for the weekend will be Joe Sahlen, Joe Nonnamaker, Wayne Nonnamaker & Will Nonnamaker. The weekend will begin on Friday with a full Test Day. Team Sahlen will be running their #941 “Chili” Porsche Boxster as a 3rd entry to gain extra track time for the drivers. This will be valuable, as the team has not been to Nelson since 2020.

At the most recent event of the year, the Sahlen’s Champyard DOG at the Glen, the team was able to be super competitive, leading both 7 Hour Enduros, with a best finish of 2nd place. This best finish matched the team’s result at the inaugural event of the year – the Daytona 14 Hours. At Nelson Ledges, the team has high hopes to find the top step of the podium.

Joe Nonnamaker shared his excitement for Nelson Ledges weekend – “I have been racing at Nelson for 6 decades. At its core, Nelson is a very quick track, with lots of high speed turns. And ever since the track has been repaved in recent years, the 2 mile circuit is even faster now. My 1st time driving around the track was in a Ford Pinto. I can definitely say that the Porsche Boxster is a bit more fast than that showroom stock racer on supper skinny tires.”

The dual Endurance events at Nelson Ledges are a part of a Midwest Championship in the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series. The weekends at Mid-Ohio and Pittsburgh are also a part of this 6 race series. Team Sahlen is planning to contest all 6 races in hopes to contend for this Midwest crown.

Wayne Nonnamaker shared his thoughts on the Midwest Series – “When ChampCar announced this Championship, we immediately circled this on our goals for 2024. There are a lot of strong competitors that will be contesting these events. Our plan is to have a strong weekend here at Nelson to set us up for the remaining 4 rounds.”

Both Saturday and Sunday’s 7 Hour Enduros will start at 9 am and conclude at 4 pm. The race will be the YouTube Channel – ChampCarLive presented by AutoZone.

2024 Team Sahlen Campaign Partners:

honeybeeBase.com, Malco Products, Porsche Beachwood, ECS Tuning, Tarett Engineering, Guard Transmission, HubstandsPRO, Maxima Racing Oil, Pagid Brakes, NGK Spark Plugs, CM Racing Products, Grassroots Motorsports Magazine, Design Engineering Inc., Hard Brakes, Forgeline Wheels, Optima Batteries, All-Fit Automotive, Winding Road Racing, & Capri Tools.