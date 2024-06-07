Team Sahlen, presented Optima Batteries, will be entering the 6 Hours of Pittsburgh with the Endurance Karting series on June 30th. Drivers for Team Sahlen will be Wayne & Will Nonnamaker. The duo will be competing against 19 other teams. The Karts will be Dino chassis with Honda GX270 engines all equally prepared by the Endurance Karting series.

Wayne and Will recently competed in the K1Speed 12 Hours of Canton. This event provided excellent seat time for the duo in their preparations for this weekend’s 6 hour event on the beautiful Pittsburgh International Race Complex Kart Track.

This season will mark the 3rd running of the 6 hours of Pittsburgh. Team Sahlen has competed in both events, securing 7th and 8th OVERALL in the last 2 season respectively. The last time that Wayne and Will drove as an exclusive duo in Endurance Karting was way back in 2000, when the drove to a 2nd place overall, narrowly missing out on 1st.

Will Nonnamaker shared his thoughts in advance of the event – “I am really excited about this year’s event. The entire team at Endurance Karting does a fantastic job in providing an excellent experience. The Karts are all super fun to drive while also being very equal. We have learned a lot since last year and as well we add a radio comm system that we utilized in the Canton 12 hours that should be very useful in this 6 hour event.”

Practice starts at 8 am, and if followed up by a qualifying session at 10:40 am. The race will start at 11:15 am with a LeMans style start.

2024 Team Sahlen Campaign Partners:

honeybeeBase.com, Malco Products, Porsche Beachwood, ECS Tuning, Tarett Engineering, Guard Transmission, HubstandsPRO, Maxima Racing Oil, Pagid Brakes, NGK Spark Plugs, CM Racing Products, Grassroots Motorsports Magazine, Design Engineering Inc., Hard Brakes, Forgeline Wheels, Optima Batteries, All-Fit Automotive, Winding Road Racing, & Capri Tools.