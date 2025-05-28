This season marks Joseph Sahlen’s 10th year of racing. Joseph shares his father’s passion for racing. He has followed in his Joe’s footsteps of competing in Endurance Sports Car Racing. Joseph’s first initial taste of racing occurred in 2004, when he raced with his Dad, Joe Nonnamaker, Wayne Nonnamaker and Will Nonnamaker in an Endurance Karting event at Charlotte Motor Speedway. That race ignited Joseph desire for more action, and in 2015 he entered his very 1st event – the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series Memorial Day Weekend event at Watkins Glen International. The car of choice that weekend was the #941 “Charcoal” Mazda RX7. Since that time, Joseph has continued to race, including Daytona International Speedway and Pittsburgh International Raceway into his portfolio of tracks. Joseph has also driven the Team Sahlen #941 “Chili” Porsche Boxster and recently in the “Lighting McQueen” themed Ford Mustang.

But Joseph’s passion for racing goes beyond cars, as he enjoys snowmobiling and motorcycles as well. And in 2019, Joseph had the privilege to drive the Sahlen’s West Coast Chopper around Watkins Glen International.

Even on his vacations, Joseph can’t get away from his passion for cars. He is a frequent spectator at the Mid-Ohio Bike Event. And during a recent trip to England, he stopped into the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Joseph will continue his adventures in 2025, as he will be entering the Pittsburgh round of the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series in the Fall. And he shared his thoughts on his racing adventures – “I enjoy the fun of racing. I also enjoy tinkering and working on the cars and bikes. Hopefully I will be able to continue to have fun and race well into the future.”

2025 Team Sahlen Campaign Partners:

honeybeeBase.com, Malco Products, Porsche Beachwood, Discovery Parts, ECS Tuning, Tarett Engineering, Guard Transmission, HubstandsPRO, Maxima Racing Oil, Pagid Brakes, NGK Spark Plugs, CM Racing Products, Grassroots Motorsports Magazine, Design Engineering Inc., OMP Racing, Bell Racing, Forgeline Wheels, Optima Batteries, All-Fit Automotive, Capri Tools, Fabspeed Motorsport, Eibach & Valco Cincinnati with Big Wrench Racing