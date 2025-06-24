Team Sahlen, presented by honeybeeBase.com, will be returning to Pittsburgh International Race Complex to enter the team’s very 1st NASA Team Racing Endurance Championship (TREC) event. The 4 Hour Enduro will be on Friday – July 18th. The weekend will begin with 2 practice sessions and a qualifying session in the morning, then followed up with the 4 hour race in the afternoon.

The team will be entering the #945 “Salt” Porsche Cayman in the TREC Class 3. This is the fastest class in the series, that competes for the OVERALL Victory in the event. Drivers will be Joe Sahlen and Will Nonnamaker. And the #943 “Mustard” Porsche Boxster will be entered in the TREC Class 4. The drivers will be Joe & Wayne Nonnamaker in “Mustard”.

Will Nonnamaker shared his excitement of racing the #945 “Salt” Porsche Cayman again – “Salt is so much fun to drive. There is just a bit more power and more tuned suspension than our Boxsters, which makes for a more thrilling adventure around the track.”

Uniquely, if “Salt” could win overall in TREC, then this Porsche Cayman will have secured an OVERALL Victory in 4 different series. This current list of series with OVERALL Victories includes: American Endurance Racing, World Racing League, ChampCar Endurance Series. Additionally, for Team Sahlen an OVERALL Victory in NASA Team Racing Endurance Championship set a marker of 6 series with being on the Top Step.

Team Sahlen is very familiar with Pittsburgh International Race Complex. The team competes in at least 2 events a year at Pitt Race. These frequent visits helps the drivers become very familiar with the twisty road course. This familiarity has resulted in the team securing 21 class victories at the track since 2017. The team will be visiting the track 2 more times in 2025 – at the fall events for the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series and the Lucky Dog Racing League powered by Hankook Tires.

Joe Nonnamaker shared his thoughts on racing at Pittsburgh again – “This is one of my favorites tracks we race on every year. There is a real flow and rhythm to the track, that once you get right really is enjoyable and shows up on the timing charts.”

2025 Team Sahlen Campaign Partners:

honeybeeBase.com, Malco Products, Porsche Beachwood, Discovery Parts, ECS Tuning, Tarett Engineering, Guard Transmission, HubstandsPRO, Maxima Racing Oil, Pagid Brakes, NGK Spark Plugs, CM Racing Products, Grassroots Motorsports Magazine, Design Engineering Inc., OMP Racing, Bell Racing, Forgeline Wheels, Optima Batteries, All-Fit Automotive, Capri Tools, Fabspeed Motorsport, Eibach & Valco Cincinnati with Big Wrench Racing