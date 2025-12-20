For the 5th season, Team Sahlen competed in the ChampCar Series iRacing series.

This season there were 4 race cars utilized during the 11 race season: BMW M2, Toyota GR86, Mazda NC Miata a& Audi TCR.

Highlights to the season was securing several Top 10 Qualifying and Race results in this super competitive series.

At the end of the season, the team secured 8th in the Series.

Tim Weyer shared his thoughts after the season – “Our race pace integrated with pit strategy really helped us gaining lots of positions on track.”

Billy Sahlen shared his perspective on the season – “This series continues to evolve and get more competitive each season. Some of the racers up front are very elite iRacing drivers. It is great to see this growth. And Team Sahlen is looking forward to continuing to be a big part of this series in the future.”

2026 Team Sahlen Campaign Partners:

honeybeeBase.com, Malco Products, Porsche Beachwood, Discovery Parts, ECS Tuning, Tarett Engineering, Guard Transmission, HubstandsPRO, Maxima Racing Oil, Pagid Brakes, NGK Spark Plugs, CM Racing Products, Grassroots Motorsports Magazine, Design Engineering Inc., OMP Racing, Bell Racing, Forgeline Wheels, Optima Batteries, All-Fit Automotive, Capri Tools, Fabspeed Motorsport, Eibach, Rennline & Valco Cincinnati with Big Wrench Racing