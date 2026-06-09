presented by Guard Transmission

Team Sahlen, presented by honeybeeBase.com, will be returning to race in the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for the September 4th– 6th Fast Parts Grand Prix double enduro event. Saturday will be an 8 hour race followed by a 7 hour on Sunday. The Team will be entering both their #942 “Ketchup” and #943 “Mustard” Porsche Boxsters. Drivers will be Joe Sahlen, Joe Nonnamaker, Wayne Nonnamaker and Will Nonnamaker.

This event marks the annual home state race for the Ohio based Nonnamaker family. The family has been coming to Mid-Ohio since 1974. In that event over 5 decades ago, Joe Nonnamaker raced his Ford Pinto in the Sports Car Club of America Showroom Stock C Class. Things were much different at Mid-Ohio those many years ago. There were trees between the keyhole and the back straight. The paddock was almost all grass and dirt – with no tower or garages. Always Ohio based, the Nonnamaker family has moved from the Northwest to the Northeastern area of Ohio in Canton. Also, instead of a Ford Pinto, the family is now racing Porsche Boxsters.

But many things have remained the same, including the challenge of racing on the twisty circuit in Lexington, Ohio. And the Nonnamamkers all coming to the track as a family. No longer is Joe the only one on the race track. He is now accompanied by his son’s Wayne and Will behind the wheel.

Joe Nonnamaker reflected on the many years at Mid-Ohio – “I can’t tell you how many laps I have at Mid-Ohio. In the beginning, my crew was my wife Kris and sometimes my brother Jim. Now it is an expanded family experience. Even my grandson Ian is a big part of the crew each race weekend. It is always special to come back here and race in the buckeye state where we got our start racing. And I look forward to this year’s event more than ever.”

2026 Team Sahlen Campaign Partners:

honeybeeBase.com, Malco Products, Porsche Beachwood, Discovery Parts, Valco Cincinnati with Big Wrench Racing, ECS Tuning, Tarett Engineering, Guard Transmission, HubstandsPRO, Maxima Racing Oil, Pagid Racing, Frozen Rotors, NGK Spark Plugs, CM Racing Products, Grassroots Motorsports Magazine, Design Engineering Inc., OMP Racing, Bell Racing, Forgeline Wheels, Optima Batteries, All-Fit Automotive, Capri Tools, Fabspeed Motorsport, Rennline, & Eibach