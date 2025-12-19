Team Sahlen, presented by honeybeeBase.com, secured their 15th Championship in 2025. The most recent title was achieved at Virginia International Raceway at the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series National Championship. The team had qualified for the event based on the team’s strong season of 3 victories each for the #942 “Ketchup & #943 “Mustard” Porsche Boxsters. At this December race, the team secured the C Class title. Additionally, the team secured 1st and 4th Overall in the event.

Championships:

Year / Series / Class

1984 – SCCA Escort Endurance Series – Showroom Stock C Class

1987 – SCCA Escort Endurance Series – Showroom Stock B Class

1995 – SCCA NEOHIO Region – Improved Touring E Class

1997 – SCCA NEOHIO Region – Showroom Stock A Class

1997 – IMSA Endurance Series – Touring Class

1999 – IMSA Endurance Series – Touring Class

2001 – Motorola Cup Endurance Series – Touring Class

2002 – Grand-Am Cup Endurance Series – Touring Class

2003 – Grand-Am Cup Endurance Series – Grand Sports

2004 – Grand-Am Cup Endurance Series – Grand Sports

2005 – Grand American ROLEX Endurance Series – GT Sportsman

2011 – Grand American ROLEX Endurance Series – GT Sportsman

2013 – Grand American ROLEX Endurance Series – Prototype Sportsman

2024 – Tire Rack ChampCar Endurance Series – Midwest Champion

2025 – Tire Rack ChampCar Endurance Series – C Class National Champion

The 1st title came in 1984 in the SCCA Endurance Series The team continued to secure Touring Car titles, tallying up championships in 87, 95, 97, 99, 01 & 02 These titles were in Volkswagens, Mazdas and Acuras.

The team expanded into GT racing and continued the winning ways. Titles in 03, 04, 05 and 11 followed. These titles were primarily within Porsche racers, with the 2011 title being in a Mazda RX8.

In the team’s 1 year of Prototype racing, the team was able to secure the 2013 Jim Trueman Sportsman Title.

Wayne Nonnamaker remembers this season – “Jumping up to Prototypes was quite a challenge for our team. There was a lot to learn all at once – while at the same time racing against the best of the best. To have secured this title in our 1 and only attempt is a very satisfying memory.”

The team has also assisted in securing 12 Manufacturer Titles for Volkswagen, Mazda, Porsche& Acura.

Will Nonnamaker shared his thoughts – “To achieve 15 titles is really mind blowing. The fact that this achieved over 5 decades is what is the most incredible. Each title holds a special place in the heart of the team for unique reasons. And we look forward to working as a team in the future to pursue our next championship together. We focus each year to get better and better – and that is our secret to competing at the front.”

2026 Team Sahlen Campaign Partners:

honeybeeBase.com, Malco Products, Porsche Beachwood, Discovery Parts, ECS Tuning, Tarett Engineering, Guard Transmission, HubstandsPRO, Maxima Racing Oil, Pagid Brakes, NGK Spark Plugs, CM Racing Products, Grassroots Motorsports Magazine, Design Engineering Inc., OMP Racing, Bell Racing, Forgeline Wheels, Optima Batteries, All-Fit Automotive, Capri Tools, Fabspeed Motorsport, Eibach, Rennline & Valco Cincinnati with Big Wrench Racing