Team Sahlen is proud to announce a new partnership with Frozen Rotors for the 2026 endurance racing season. Beginning this year, Team Sahlen will compete on Frozen Rotors’ cryogenically treated brake rotors across its endurance racing programs.

Frozen Rotors’ proprietary cryogenic treatment process permanently enhances rotor durability and stability, delivering measurable gains in tensile strength, abrasive wear resistance, and overall rotor longevity—critical advantages in long-duration endurance competition. In addition, Team Sahlen will further optimize its braking performance by running PAGID Racing Pads, available through Frozen Rotors at www.frozenrotors.com.

Will Nonnamaker of Team Sahlen shared his enthusiasm for the partnership:

“Frozen Rotors has been a partner of the ChampCar Endurance Series since the beginning, and we’re excited to officially join them as brand ambassadors in 2026. Beyond the on-track performance advantages, we’re looking forward to a full schedule of social media and fan-engagement events that connect Frozen Rotors directly with the automotive enthusiast community.”

Entering its 43rd season of endurance sports car racing, Team Sahlen continues to log some of the most demanding mileage in the sport. Across a 16-race season, the team routinely competes in the equivalent of six 24-hour endurance events. Equipment reliability is critical, as a single rotor failure during a 14-hour race can end a championship run. Frozen Rotors’ enhanced durability provides Team Sahlen with added confidence when pushing its Porsche Boxsters to the limit.

Mark Link of Frozen Rotors echoed the excitement:

“We’re thrilled to have Team Sahlen representing Frozen Rotors as brand ambassadors both on and off the track. Their decades of excellence in endurance racing align perfectly with our commitment to precision, durability, and performance. Team Sahlen’s strong engagement with fans and enthusiasts through social media makes this partnership a powerful platform for connecting with both current and future customers.”

For 2026, Team Sahlen will again compete across multiple endurance racing series, including the Tire Rack ChampCar Endurance Series, Lucky Dog Racing League, and the NASA Team Racing Endurance Challenge.

Allen Wells, Team Manager for Team Sahlen, added:

“Our Porsches are known for their ability to out-brake the competition. With Frozen Rotors on our Boxsters, we’re confident we can extend that advantage even further.”

2026 Season Kickoff

Team Sahlen will launch its 2026 campaign at the Lucky Dog Racing League’s “Every Dawg Has Its Day” endurance event at Carolina Motorsports Park. Saturday will feature practice and qualifying followed by a seven-hour enduro, with another full seven-hour endurance race on Sunday.

The #942 “Ketchup” Porsche Boxster will be driven by Joe Sahlen and Will Nonnamaker.

The #943 “Mustard” Porsche Boxster will be piloted by Joe Nonnamaker and Wayne Nonnamaker.

About Frozen Rotors

Founded in 1996, Frozen Rotors has offered its proprietary cryogenically treated brake rotors for over 20 years. Each Frozen Rotor begins as a premium OEM-quality rotor and is then subjected to a 60-hour deep cryogenic treatment. This process dramatically improves resistance to thermal fatigue, internal oxidation, and stress caused by repeated heating and cooling cycles. The result is a rotor that can last up to three times longer than untreated rotors—delivering superior performance and long-term value.

Frozen Rotors products are trusted across a wide range of applications, including daily drivers, fleet vehicles, race cars, heavy-duty trucks, and even mining equipment with 48-inch brake rotors.

For assistance selecting the correct braking solution, contact Frozen Rotors at 888-323-8456 or sales@frozenrotors.com.



Learn more at www.frozenrotors.com.

About Team Sahlen

Team Sahlen is a championship-winning endurance sports car racing organization with a history spanning more than four decades. Founded in 1984, the team has secured championships across SCCA, IMSA, Grand-Am, Rolex Series, and multiple modern endurance racing platforms. Highlights include multiple IMSA class titles, manufacturer championships with Porsche, and the distinction of winning overall championships across six major sportsman endurance racing series.

Team Sahlen All-Time Statistics

12 Driver Championships

12 Manufacturer Championships

9 Team Championships

142 Victories

355 Podiums

112 Fastest Laps

57 Pole Positions

For the latest Team Sahlen news, visit www.teamsahlen.com.

2026 Team Sahlen Campaign Partners

honeybeeBase.com, Malco Automotive, Porsche Beachwood, Discovery Parts, Valco Cincinnati with Big Wrench Racing, ECS Tuning, Tarett Engineering, Frozen Rotors, Guard Transmission, HubstandsPRO, Maxima Racing Oil, Pagid Brakes, NGK Spark Plugs, CM Racing Products, Grassroots Motorsports Magazine, Design Engineering Inc., OMP Racing, Bell Racing, Forgeline Wheels, Optima Batteries, All-Fit Automotive, Capri Tools, Fabspeed Motorsport, Rennline, and Eibach.

