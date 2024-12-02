Team Sahlen will be partnering with Valco from Big Wrench Racing in 2025. The partnership will kick off at Sebring International Raceway over New Year’s Eve with the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series. At this event, Big Wrench Racing’s Doug McCabe will be present, meeting with and educating the ChampCar Teams on Valco’s line of extensive products that can help them withstand the rigors of the long, long endurance races. Additionally, Team Sahlen will be working to produce several videos with Doug McCabe that will then be shared on social media to educate racers on Valco’s extensive line and many benefits.

Doug McCabe of Big Wrench Racing shared his excitement – “Valco Products from Big Wrench Racing is pleased to announce our partnership with Team Sahlen for the remainder of 2024 and into 2025. We will be supplying our silicone, sealers, gel lube, Hylomar to help the team continue success in the Endurance Championship series.”

Team Sahlen’s Will Nonnamaker reflected on the adventure ahead with Valco and Big Wrench Racing – “In our 40+ years of racing, we have crossed paths with Doug McCabe many, many times before. This goes as far back as our Motorola Cup days when we were both racing Acura Integras in the ST class. Now we are excited to be partnering with Doug and Big Wrench Racing to fully educate our fellow Endurance Sports Car Racers on the many, many benefits of Valco’s product line. And as a special bonus, Valco, out of Cincinnati, is an Ohio Based company just like our Team Sahlen. This is just fantastic to have fellow Buckeyes partnering with us.”

Valco from Big Wrench Racing and Team Sahlen will also be working together throughout 2025 with at track partnership including offering Valco catalogs to racers at the track to help them get their latest products for the next race. This will include adventures at such famous tracks as Daytona International Speedway, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Sebring International Raceway, Watkins Glen International and Pittsburgh International Race Complex.

About Valco Cincinnati Consumer Products:

Valco Cincinnati Consumer Products manufactures a growing line of adhesives, sealants, heavy duty cleaners, waxes, polishes, hand tools, and more. The Valco Consumer Products division was launched in the early 1990’s after the invention of the Tube-Grip. Their products were initially offered to the automotive aftermarket and high-performance racing industry over 30 years ago. Since then, Valco products and line of business has expanded into many different industries. All products specific to Valco, are manufactured in their Cincinnati, Ohio facility, proudly maintaining a 100% American made status. Valco Consumer Products is the only mass, direct distributor for Hylomar products, which are manufactured in the United Kingdom.

Their engine assembly and detailing products are specifically popular with NASCAR’s Hendrick Motorsports, Stewart Haas Motorsports, and Tony Schumacher Motorsports. See our “Where to Buy” page for information on their customers.

About Big Wrench Racing:

Big Wrench Racing, based out of Florida, is a full service on line store for the maintenance of your street and race cars. Product lines carried includes Valco Anti Seize, Epoxi-Putty, Hylomar, Gellube Aerosol Spray, White Lithium Grease, All-In-One RTV Silicone, HV-350 Non Slump, Tube-Grip Dispensing Pliers, Valco Solvent, Threadlocker, Torco Assembly Lube and Torco Magnetic Friction Reducer Oil Additive.

Valco Products made by racers for racers can be seen at bigwrenchracing.com

About Team Sahlen: Championship Winning Endurance Sports Car Racing Team

Team Sahlen has a rich history in Sports Car Endurance Competition. In the team’s inaugural year, the team won the 1984 SCCA Endurance SSC class racing a Volkswagen Golf. This was followed by winning the same Championship in 1987. In 1997 and 1999 the team secured the IMSA Endurance Touring class Championships racing the Mazda MX6. The team then switched to Acura Integras and won the 2001 & 2002 Grand American Endurance ST Class Titles again.

Next the team moved up to the IMSA Endurance Championship and secured the 2003 & 2004 GS class Titles racing Porsche 911s. The team then transitioned to the Grand American ROLEX series competition, racing a variety of cars that included Porsche GT3 Cup, Pontiac GTO, Chevrolet Corvette, and Mazda RX7. During this period the team captured the 2005 and 2011 Bob Akin Sportsman Awards in the GT class. In 2013 the team competed in the top level of Sports Car Racing – the Prototype class in the ROLEX Series. This 1st year in Prototypes saw the team secure 2 Pole Positions, many laps led and securing the Jim Trueman Sportsman Award. In 2014, Team Sahlen returned to the IMSA Endurance Championship, securing Porsche the Manufacturer Championship, and narrowly missing out on the ST Driver & Team Championship.

During 2016 through 2018, Team Sahlen competed in 3 Endurance Series (American Endurance Racing, World Racing League, and ChampCar World Series) and achieved the unique distinction of winning OVERALL in each of the 3 Endurance Series, three years straight. In 2022, the team became the all-time winningest team in the Summit Racing – American Endurance Racing series. And in 2024, the team was also able to become the all-time winningest team in the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance series. Additionally, the team secured a win in the Lucky Dog Racing League. This victory placed Team Sahlen as the only team to have secured an overall victory in the 4 major Sportsman Endurance Sports Car Series: World Racing League, American Endurance Racing, ChampCar Endurance Racing and the Lucky Dog Racine League.

Check out the latest Team Sahlen news at: teamsahlen.com

Team Sahlen All Time Statistics:

12 Driver Championships

12 Manufacturer Championships

8 Team Championships

133 Victories

341 Podiums

106 Fastest Race Laps

55 Pole Positions

2024 Team Sahlen Campaign Partners:

honeybeeBase.com, Malco Products, Porsche Beachwood, Discovery Parts, Valco Cincinnati, Big Wrench Racing, ECS Tuning, Tarett Engineering, Guard Transmission, HubstandsPRO, Maxima Racing Oil, Pagid Brakes, NGK Spark Plugs, CM Racing Products, Grassroots Motorsports Magazine, Design Engineering Inc., OMP Racing, Bell Racing, Forgeline Wheels, Optima Batteries, All-Fit Automotive & Capri Tools.

