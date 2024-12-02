Team Sahlen will be partnering with Discovery Parts to kick off a brand new video series that will be called “Endurance Driving Tips”. The series will be hosted by Team Sahlen’s very own Will Nonnamaker. A racer since he was old enough to ride a Big Wheel, Will will share his vast experiences from 30+ years of Endurance Racing – with many of those tips being what he has learned what not to do when racing on road courses for hours on end.

Heather Warner of Discovery Parts shared her excitement over the new series – “Discovery Parts is all about helping out the new and experienced racer get going out on the race track. With this new Driving Tips Series with Team Sahlen, we have the opportunity to extend that service beyond just product knowledge. With Will Nonnamaker’s many, many years of Endurance Racing, we will be able to bring tips and techniques to the racer that will make their time behind the wheel a little bit more safe, a little bit more enjoyable and even perhaps a bit more fast around the track.”

Each episode will be short 5-10 minute video that will focus on topics such as: Proper Mirror alignment, managing restarts, steering wheel hand placement, and much more. And from time to time, the video series will feature special guests drivers providing their key insights into being an Endurance Sports Car Driver.

Will Nonnamaker shared his thoughts on the Video Series. – “We started a series 2 years ago called Unusual and Unordinary Endurance Racers. It has become a big hit. And then we had the idea of expanding with a series on Endurance Driving Tips. With Discovery Parts being the source for safety and racing gear, they were the perfect partner to present this series. I think this will be a very fun and engaging series that each new episode will be greatly anticipated by racers and fans alike.”

Discovery Parts and Team Sahlen will also be partnering throughout 2025 with at track partnership including offering Discovery Parts catalogs to racers at the track to help them get their latest gear for the next race. This will include adventures at such famous tracks as Daytona International Speedway, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Sebring International Raceway, Watkins Glen International and Pittsburgh International Race Complex.

About Discovery Parts:

Discovery Parts is a premium racing and safety equipment company located inside Atlanta Motorsports Park (AMP) in Dawsonville, GA. They are proud to carry the best brands in the industry for both retail and wholesale. Their focus on exceptional customer service combined with broad, deep racing knowledge has led them to the forefront of the business. What Discovery Parts is most proud of is to have never lost that personal touch with customers that makes Discovery Parts special. They know racing, they love racing, and look forward to tomorrow – for more racing!

Do you need to get outfitted for the season or test fit your next race seat? Stop in during your next regular visit to Discovery Parts during their regular showroom hours or call ahead so they can schedule a personalized appointment. Discovery Parts stock your racing needs from head to toe (helmet to shoes) and everything in between.

Remember, Discovery Parts is located inside Atlanta Motorsports Park. As you go past the front guard building, their building to your left, facing the front straight. There is plenty of parking for your trailer, RV, toter home or full race rig. There’s easy turn-around for even the largest of vehicles.

About Team Sahlen: Championship Winning Endurance Sports Car Racing Team

Team Sahlen has a rich history in Sports Car Endurance Competition. In the team’s inaugural year, the team won the 1984 SCCA Endurance SSC class racing a Volkswagen Golf. This was followed by winning the same Championship in 1987. In 1997 and 1999 the team secured the IMSA Endurance Touring class Championships racing the Mazda MX6. The team then switched to Acura Integras and won the 2001 & 2002 Grand American Endurance ST Class Titles again.

Next the team moved up to the IMSA Endurance Championship and secured the 2003 & 2004 GS class Titles racing Porsche 911s. The team then transitioned to the Grand American ROLEX series competition, racing a variety of cars that included Porsche GT3 Cup, Pontiac GTO, Chevrolet Corvette, and Mazda RX7. During this period the team captured the 2005 and 2011 Bob Akin Sportsman Awards in the GT class. In 2013 the team competed in the top level of Sports Car Racing – the Prototype class in the ROLEX Series. This 1st year in Prototypes saw the team secure 2 Pole Positions, many laps led and securing the Jim Trueman Sportsman Award. In 2014, Team Sahlen returned to the IMSA Endurance Championship, securing Porsche the Manufacturer Championship, and narrowly missing out on the ST Driver & Team Championship.

During 2016 through 2018, Team Sahlen competed in 3 Endurance Series (American Endurance Racing, World Racing League, and ChampCar World Series) and achieved the unique distinction of winning OVERALL in each of the 3 Endurance Series, three years straight. In 2022, the team became the all time winningest team in the Summit Racing – American Endurance Racing series. And in 2024, the team was also able to become the all time winningest team in the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance series. Additionally the team secured a win in the Lucky Dog Racing League. This victory placed Team Sahlen as the only team to have secured an overall victory in the 4 major Sportsman Endurance Sports Car Series: World Racing League, American Endurance Racing, ChampCar Endurance Racing and the Lucky Dog Racine League.

Check out the latest Team Sahlen news at: teamsahlen.com

Team Sahlen All Time Statistics:

12 Driver Championships

12 Manufacturer Championships

8 Team Championships

133 Victories

341 Podiums

106 Fastest Race Laps

55 Pole Positions

2024 Team Sahlen Campaign Partners:

honeybeeBase.com, Malco Products, Porsche Beachwood, Discovery Parts, Valco Cincinnati, Big Wrench Racing, ECS Tuning, Tarett Engineering, Guard Transmission, HubstandsPRO, Maxima Racing Oil, Pagid Brakes, NGK Spark Plugs, CM Racing Products, Grassroots Motorsports Magazine, Design Engineering Inc., OMP Racing, Bell Racing, Forgeline Wheels, Optima Batteries, All-Fit Automotive & Capri Tools.