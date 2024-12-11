Team Sahlen will be partnering with Capri Tools to kick off a brand new video series that will be called “Endurance Tech Tips Tips”. The series will be hosted by Team Sahlen’s very own Will Nonnamaker. In each episode will be co-hosted by a Team Sahlen mechanic.

Each episode will be short 5-10 minute video that will focus on the unique experiences that racers face in these long, long endurance races. And these long endurance races can be as short as 7 hours to as long as 24 hours. Topics will include: Proper Torqueing Wheels on pit stops, Fuel Overflow, Hood Pin Safety, Pre Race Checklists, Bumper Fastening, Tire Management and much more. And from time to time, the video series will feature special guests providing tech tips to prepare a sports car for endurance racing.

Will Nonnamaker shared his thoughts on the Video Series. – “We started partnering with Capri Tools 3 years ago, with a series called Weekend Warriors. This featured fun interviews of our race weekend crew talking about their experiences in racing and what their favorite Capri Tool was. This has expanded over the years to many adventures including even fun videos such as our “Capri Tools parts Ice Cream Bowl?”. And then we had the idea of expanding with a series on Endurance Tech Tips. With Capri Tools being the source for high quality tools to work on your race and street car, they were the perfect partner to present this series. I think this will be a very fun and engaging series that each new episode will be greatly anticipated by racers and fans alike.”

Capri Tools and Team Sahlen will also be partnering throughout 2025 with at track partnership including offering Capri Tools catalogs to racers at the track to help them get their latest tools and gear for the next race. This will include adventures at such famous tracks as Daytona International Speedway, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Sebring International Raceway, Watkins Glen International and Pittsburgh International Race Complex.

About Capri Tools:

Every decision Capri Tools makes boils down to these three things: People, Passion, and Quality. Each tool on their lineup is handpicked for their customers, based on years of experience and feedbacks in the field. The passion of making the right tools for the trade is what fuel them on continuous product refinement.

They wouldn’t be able to do what they do without a passion for the job. Capri Tools understands that the tools you use each and everyday have a huge impact on your work. Great tools are essential in achieving great results. They are committed to offering the best quality tools so you can have complete confidence in being the best at what you do.

Lastly, Capri Tools believes quality in both tools and after-sale service is what customer deserves.

Check out the full line of Capri Tools at: www.capritools.com

About Team Sahlen: Championship Winning Endurance Sports Car Racing Team

Team Sahlen has a rich history in Sports Car Endurance Competition. In the team’s inaugural year, the team won the 1984 SCCA Endurance SSC class racing a Volkswagen Golf. This was followed by winning the same Championship in 1987. In 1997 and 1999 the team secured the IMSA Endurance Touring class Championships racing the Mazda MX6. The team then switched to Acura Integras and won the 2001 & 2002 Grand American Endurance ST Class Titles again.

Next the team moved up to the IMSA Endurance Championship and secured the 2003 & 2004 GS class Titles racing Porsche 911s. The team then transitioned to the Grand American ROLEX series competition, racing a variety of cars that included Porsche GT3 Cup, Pontiac GTO, Chevrolet Corvette, and Mazda RX7. During this period the team captured the 2005 and 2011 Bob Akin Sportsman Awards in the GT class. In 2013 the team competed in the top level of Sports Car Racing – the Prototype class in the ROLEX Series. This 1st year in Prototypes saw the team secure 2 Pole Positions, many laps led and securing the Jim Trueman Sportsman Award. In 2014, Team Sahlen returned to the IMSA Endurance Championship, securing Porsche the Manufacturer Championship, and narrowly missing out on the ST Driver & Team Championship.

During 2016 through 2018, Team Sahlen competed in 3 Endurance Series (American Endurance Racing, World Racing League, and ChampCar World Series) and achieved the unique distinction of winning OVERALL in each of the 3 Endurance Series, three years straight. In 2022, the team became the all time winningest team in the Summit Racing – American Endurance Racing series. And in 2024, the team was also able to become the all time winningest team in the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance series. Additionally the team secured a win in the Lucky Dog Racing League. This victory placed Team Sahlen as the only team to have secured an overall victory in the 4 major Sportsman Endurance Sports Car Series: World Racing League, American Endurance Racing, ChampCar Endurance Racing and the Lucky Dog Racine League.

Check out the latest Team Sahlen news at: teamsahlen.com

Team Sahlen All Time Statistics:

12 Driver Championships

12 Manufacturer Championships

8 Team Championships

133 Victories

341 Podiums

106 Fastest Race Laps

55 Pole Positions

2024 Team Sahlen Campaign Partners:

honeybeeBase.com, Malco Products, Porsche Beachwood, Discovery Parts, Valco Cincinnati, Big Wrench Racing, ECS Tuning, Tarett Engineering, Guard Transmission, HubstandsPRO, Maxima Racing Oil, Pagid Brakes, NGK Spark Plugs, CM Racing Products, Grassroots Motorsports Magazine, Design Engineering Inc., OMP Racing, Bell Racing, Forgeline Wheels, Optima Batteries, All-Fit Automotive & Capri Tools.