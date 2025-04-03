Presented by Eibach www.eibach.com

Team Sahlen, presented by honeybeeBase.com, will be entering their 2nd event of the season at the upcoming Memorial Day Endurance Classic at Watkins Glen International. The event is with the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series. Saturday will be a 7 hour endurance race, followed up with another 7 hour endurance race on Sunday. This event is the home race for the Sahlen family. Joe & Anita Sahlen have been coming to Watkins Glen International for over 40 years. Their 1st race was during the Formula 1 weekend, where the duo camped out in the company Ford EconoVan. Now fast forward and Joe will be entering this weekend’s event with his Team Sahlen #942 “Ketchup” Porsche Boxster. His co-driver for the weekend will be Will Nonnamaker, whom he has raced with for the past 20 years.

Joe Sahlen shared his excitement for the weekend ahead – “Coming to Watkins Glen is always an exciting time for the Sahlen family. Having come here for over 5 decades, it sometimes feels like a second home here in Western New York. And with Sahlen’s having sponsored the IMSA Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen for 25 years, we have grown very close with the wonderful staff here at the track. This weekend will be extra special as my son Joseph will be joining me again in the race. He will be driving a Lightning McQueen Ford Mustang in the race, so it will be easy to spot him.”

Driving the 2nd Team Sahlen Porsche Boxster, #943 “Mustard”, will be Joe Nonnamaker and Wayne Nonnamaker. The duo had a tough time at the Watkins Glen event last year, having to DNF both the Saturday and Sunday events. They are hoping to have a much better outing this year. Joe Nonnamaker shared his thoughts leading up the Glen – “We are coming off the high of an amazing victory at the recent 14 Hours at Daytona. This was our 9th victory at the World Center of Racing. It would be great to carry that momentum into this weekend and perhaps secure another Overall Victory. The competition will be though, with over 100 cars entered and some really strong teams racing on track.” `

The weekend’s events start on Friday, May 23rd with Test & Tune in the afternoon. Saturday will dawn with a 7 hour enduro starting at 9 am. Then Sunday will have another 7 hour enduro. The race will be televised live on the ChampCarLive channel on YouTube.

2025 Team Sahlen Campaign Partners:

honeybeeBase.com, Malco Products, Porsche Beachwood, Discovery Parts, ECS Tuning, Tarett Engineering, Guard Transmission, HubstandsPRO, Maxima Racing Oil, Pagid Brakes, NGK Spark Plugs, CM Racing Products, Grassroots Motorsports Magazine, Design Engineering Inc., OMP Racing, Bell Racing, Forgeline Wheels, Optima Batteries, All-Fit Automotive, Capri Tools, Fabspeed Motorsport, Eibach & Valco Cincinnati with Big Wrench Racing