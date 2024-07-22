Team Sahlen, presented by honeybeeBase.com, returns from their summer break to start back up racing at the September 7th & 8th Mid-Ohio Grand Prix presented by MoneyShiftRacing.com with the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series. Friday will be open test day for all racers. Team Sahlen will shake down both the #942 “Ketchup” and #943 “Mustard” Porsche Boxsters in advance of Saturday’s 8 hour enduro. The team will also be utilizing the #941 “Chili” during the day for extra track time for all 4 drivers: Joe Sahlen, Joe Nonnamaker, Wayne Nonnamaker & Will Nonnamaker.

At last year’s event, Team Sahlen had the amazing fortune of securing 1st & 2nd Overall in Saturday’s 8 hour enduro. And then backing up that result with another 1st & 2nd Overall in Sunday’s 7 hour enduro. The team knows that good fortune like last year does not occur all the time. Team Manager Allen Wells shares his thoughts on 2023’s results – “Weekends like last year at Mid-Ohio just don’t happen everytime. We had amazing good fortune last year in getting the double 1st & 2nd. Especially on Sunday, when both of our cars were on pit road already in our last stop when a red flag came out, allowing us to really diminish our 5 minute mandatory time for a fuel stop. The competition is super tough in the ChampCar series, and we will have our work cut out for us to duplicate last year’s achievement.”

The Mid-Ohio event is rounds 3 & 4 of the Midwest Series Championship for the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series. Currently, Team Sahlen’s #943 “Mustard” leads the series after securing the Overall victories at rounds 1 & 2 held at Nelson Ledges in July. Wayne Nonnamaker shared his thoughts on leading the series – “We were very excited when ChampCar announced the series. 6 events spanning over 40 hours of racing. The team got off to a good start at Nelson, and we just have to continue securing solid finish for this weekend.”

Team Sahlen’s double victories at Nelson Ledges also moved the team into a tie for the most OVERALL Victories in the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series. The tie is with rBank / 90racing.com. This team has been the benchmark of greatness for all teams to aspire to in the series for many years. Will Nonnamaker shared his thoughts on pursuing this milestone – “We have raced against rBank for over a decade now. They are a top level team. They have built some great cars in their SAABs and Honda CRX. Their prep is always top notch. Their drivers rarely make mistakes and are always hitting solid times. And their race strategy is one of the best in the series. To be mentioned with this team in the annuals of the ChampCar series is something we are honored within this discussion.”

Saturday’s 8 hour enduro will start at 9 am, with the checkered flag flying at 5 pm. Then on Sunday’s 7 hour enduro the race will again start at 9 am, with the conclusion being at 4 pm. The race will be televised on ChampCarLive.com presented by AutoZone. (The channel is accessible through YouTube)

2024 Team Sahlen Campaign Partners:

honeybeeBase.com, Malco Products, Porsche Beachwood, ECS Tuning, Tarett Engineering, Guard Transmission, HubstandsPRO, Maxima Racing Oil, Pagid Brakes, NGK Spark Plugs, CM Racing Products, Grassroots Motorsports Magazine, Design Engineering Inc., Hard Brakes, Forgeline Wheels, Optima Batteries, All-Fit Automotive, Winding Road Racing, & Capri Tools.