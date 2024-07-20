Team Sahlen, presented by honeybeeBase.com, started racing in Endurance Sports Car 40 years ago. The 1st event for the team was at Nelson Ledges for the “Longest Day 24 Hours”. Through the years the team has raced at many different venues, including Daytona, Indy, the Glen to name a few. But the team has also felt a kindred spirit to the track that is the birthplace of production showroom stock endurance racing – Nelson Ledges Road Course. So on the team’s 40th Anniversary season, Team Sahlen circled the Nelson event on the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series schedule as a “Must Do” event. For the event, Team Sahlen would be entering their #942 “Ketchup” & #943 “Mustard” Porsche Boxsters. It was in this #942 that Team Sahlen won the 2019 Nelson 24 Hours.

Thursday was move in day, with all 3 Team Sahlen rigs rolling into the track and setting up in a prime paddock location. Friday dawned with continued blue skies and a full day of testing. Both the #942 “Ketchup” & #943 “Mustard” Porsche Boxsters were able to go on track and set very competitive times in the morning. Then both racers were prepped in the afternoon for Saturday’s 7 hour enduro. The #941 “Chili” Porsche Boxster continued to be utilized throughout the afternoon as a practice car to get all 4 drivers track time in advance of the weekend’s racing activities.

Saturday was a clear and sunny day with a very warm humid Ohio temperature pressing down on all competitors. The random draw for the grid saw Team Sahlen start mid pack in the race. Team Sahlen too their time at the start working through traffic, and at the 1 hour mark in the race, the team was comfortably in the Top 3. The team took advantage of a very early Code 35 Caution period at the 90 minute mark to get their 1st Pit Stop completed. This strategic decision was key, as many other front runners choose to stay out, thus placing those racers in pitting under full green conditions. This transformed the race, and place Team Sahlen in 1st and 2nd Overall. As the race transitioned forward, the #942 “Ketchup” unfortunately suffered from a Transmission issue that place it back in the paddock for a replacement.

The #942 “Mustard” continued forward in leading the field. The very humid summer heat took its toll on all competitors. Team Sahlen settled into a very comfortable pace to ensure that the Porsche Boxster would make it to the end of the 7 hour enduro. To add a little spice to the event, there was a flash shower with about 1 hour to go in the race, which put finishing driver Wayne Nonnamaker with a challenge to keep up the pace while still staying on the pavement. In the end, Team Sahlen crossed the line in 1st Place. After the race, the team collected in victory circle to celebrate winning at Nelson 40 years after the team’s 1st race and 1st victory back in 1984 at the Longest Day 24 Hours.

Wayne Nonnamaker shared his thoughts after the race – “What a hot day on track. It was great to be able to persevere through this 7 hour race to cross the finish line 1st. We really wanted to have a good weekend at Nelson Ledges Road Course, as this was the track our team 1st race.”

Sunday dawned with a 4th consecutive day of beautiful blue skies. Team Sahlen had both Boxsters on track again. Soon the team found both racers in the Top 5 Overall. Unfortunately for #942 “Ketchup”, this was DeJa’Vu all over again, as the newly installed transmission had problems just like the prior day’s occurrence. This left the honor of Team Sahlen to the #943 “Mustard” to lead the charge on track. And just like Saturday, this 7 hour Enduro was tough on all competitors. Team Sahlen wisely took the heat and humidity into consideration by watching the car temps and being cautious on tire wear. When the checkered flag then did fly at 4 pm, Team Sahlen was able to sweep the weekend with another fantastic victory.

Joe Nonnamaker shared his excitement after the weekend – “Not only was this our team’s 40th Anniversary in Endurance Sports Car, but this was my 50th Anniversary of racing at Nelson Ledges Road Course. My 1st race here was in a Ford Pinto. What a change to now be racing in this amazing Porsche Boxster. As well, Nelson Ledges has evolved over the years. This track is just amazing now. The track is in great condition, and the new facilities in the paddock make for a very great experience. I look forward to racing at this track in the future years to come.”

The next race for Team Sahlen will be the September 7-8 Mid-Ohio Grand Prix, presented by MoneyShiftRacing.com with Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series. This will be an 8 hour enduro on Saturday followed up by a 7 hour enduro on Sunday.

2024 Team Sahlen Campaign Partners:

honeybeeBase.com, Malco Products, Porsche Beachwood, ECS Tuning, Tarett Engineering, Guard Transmission, HubstandsPRO, Maxima Racing Oil, Pagid Brakes, NGK Spark Plugs, CM Racing Products, Grassroots Motorsports Magazine, Design Engineering Inc., Hard Brakes, Forgeline Wheels, Optima Batteries, All-Fit Automotive, Winding Road Racing, & Capri Tools.