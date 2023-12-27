For the 3rd season, Team Sahlen, presented by honeybeeBase.com, competed in the ChampCar Series iRacing series.

This season there were 4 race cars utilized during the 10 race season: Ford Mustang FR500, Toyota GR86, Mazda NC Miata a& Audi TCR.

Drivers this season included Billy Sahlen, Allen Wells, Tim Weyer and Will Nonnamaker.

Each driver carried a specific Team Sahlen paint scheme to provide a rich variety of color and exposure for the Sahlen brand.

All of the Sprint events were televised Live on the ChampCar iRacing YouTube Channel.

Highlight to the Sprint season was the penultimate round at Virginia International Raceway North. In this event the team qualified 1st and 4th. Then in the race, the #43 led from the start, pulling out a advantage over the entire pack lap after lap. Then at the checkered flag the significant gap became a with a runaway victory. And along the way, Tim Weyer also secured the fastest race lap.

Tim Weyer shared his thoughts after the Sprint season – “What a fun season this was. We were competitive all season long. There were many races where we just got unlucky with track or pit stops. But there were plenty of races where we were super competitive and finished in the Top 5. To finish 4th place in the points is a great end result. I am looking forward to an even better year in 2024.”

Rookie racer Allen Wells shared his perspective – “This was a real learning year. Both Will and I enhanced our iracing equipment with a fantastic Fanatec setup ½ way through the year. This really made a difference in our ability to compete at the sharp end of the grid.”

All of the ENDURO events were televised Live on the ChampCar iRacing YouTube Channel.

Team Sahlen expanded their iRacing campaign to also include the ChampCar iRacing ENDURO Series. These events were 4 hour races requiring 2 drivers to take turns behind the wheel of the race car.

Teaming up for the majority of the season was Billy Sahlen and Will Nonnamaker. The pairs 1st event was the Charlotte race with the Ford Mustang. The tight confines of the track combined with the heavy handling of the FR500 made for a long race. The duo survived the race to finish a very respectable X place. The team also competed at Mid-Ohio where the team secured a fine 6th place finish.

Billy Sahlen shared his thoughts after the season – “Racing with Will in the ENDURO series was a lot of fun. Having to focus on race strategy, zero damage and keeping a solid pace make for a very intense event. The highlight for me was when we had the Patriotic Sahlen Mustang on the 4th of July event at Charlotte.”

2023 Team Sahlen Campaign Partners

honeybeeBase.com, Porsche Beachwood, Malco Automotive, ECS Tuning, Tarett Engineering, Guard Transmission, HubstandsPRO, Maxima Racing Oil, Pagid Brakes, NGK Spark Plugs, CM Racing Products, Grassroots Motorsports Magazine, Design Engineering Inc., Hard Brakes, Forgeline Wheels, Optima Batteries, All-Fit Automotive, Winding Road Racing, & Capri Tools.