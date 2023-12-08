Team Sahlen competes in the rigors of Endurance Sports Car Racing. Every season, the team’s racers put over 100+ hours going around the track. And with these many, many hours of racing, the team’s Porsches tend to get very, very dirty. For 2024, Malco® Automotive, of Barberton, Ohio, will be partnering with Team Sahlen to ensure that the Porsche race cars look their best before every race with their full line of car care products.

Team Sahlen Sporting Director Will Nonnamaker shared his excitement – “We are so excited to be partnering with Malco Automotive. All our Team Sahlen race cars, including our Porsche Boxsters, Porsche Caymans, and Audi R8 GT3 Ultra take a beating. Finding a way to keep the race cars looking sharp and like new after our many, many hours of racing on track is not easy. Malco Automotive has been servicing the professional automotive detailing market for years to make cars look sharp. This includes their Complete™ Wheel & Tire Cleaner, Cherry Flash® Liquid Paste Wax, and EPIC® CR2 Hydro Protect Ceramic Spray. Along with their full line of car care and detailing products, we hope to shine our way to the front of the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series races.”

Jason Yard, Malco’s Partnership Marketing Manager on the partnering with Team Sahlen – “Our company has a passion for providing the best and most innovative solutions to today’s car care, both inside and out. With Team Sahlen being located just down the road from Malco Products, this will provide us with the opportunity to work together to continue to develop new innovative solutions for the automotive industry. Their long endurance races at tracks like Daytona, Watkins Glen, Sebring, and Mid-Ohio provide us with a real-life test bed for evaluating our cleaning products in the toughest of conditions. allowing us to learn more to make our products better for our customers in their everyday adventures on the street and on the track.”

Beyond the on-track action in 2024; On tap for next year will be an exciting array of online content that Team Sahlen will work together with Malco Automotive to produce for Sahlen Fanatic nation. This will include the engaging “Unusual and Unordinary Race Car” Video Series that Team Sahlen kicked off in 2023. The series features Team Sahlen’s Will Nonnamaker interviewing racers who have race cars that are not the usual BMW and Miatas found at Endurance races. These cars include Dodge Neons, VW Golfs, Chevy Impalas and many more unique race cars. During the videos, the racers share why they chose their brand, and explain what it took to turn their unusual vehicle into a race car. At the end of each video, the racer will be presented with a Malco Automotive gift basket for keeping their unordinary car clean and sparkly for races to come.

About Malco® Automotive

Malco Automotive is an industry leading supplier of professional-grade automotive cleaning, detailing, and paint correction, and service products to optimize cost, quality, and productivity. Available across the United States and in 70 countries worldwide, Malco Automotive offers diverse manufacturing capabilities, a board product offering, and comprehensive technical support, making Malco “The Detailing Choice of the Pros.”

About Malco® Products Inc.

Malco Products, Inc. is a global manufacturer of professional-grade finishing and detailing products for the automotive, marine, and commercial vehicle markets. Malco is also a supplier of consumer specialty cleaning products that families have trusted for generations. For more than 65 years, Malo Products has been providing high-quality products to customers around the globe. Headquartered in Barberton, Ohio, the company services customers in more than 70 countries through a network of local distribution partners. Malco operates three manufacturing facilities and has more than 320 employees.

About Team Sahlen: Championship Winning Sports Car Endurance Racing Team

Team Sahlen has a rich history in Sports Car Endurance Competition. In the team’s inaugural year, the team won the 1984 SCCA Endurance SSC class racing a Volkswagen Golf. This was followed by winning the same Championship in 1987. In 1997 and 1999 the team secured the IMSA Endurance Touring class Championships racing the Mazda MX6. The team then switched to Acura Integras and won the 2001 & 2002 Grand American Endurance ST Class Titles again.

Next the team moved up to the IMSA Endurance Championship and secured the 2003 & 2004 GS class Titles racing Porsche 911s. The team then transitioned to the Grand American ROLEX series competition, racing a variety of cars that included Porsche GT3 Cup, Pontiac GTO, Chevrolet Corvette, and Mazda RX7. During this period the team captured the 2005 and 2011 Bob Akin Sportsman Awards in the GT class. In 2013 the team competed in the top level of Sports Car Racing – the Prototype class in the ROLEX Series. This 1st year in Prototypes saw the team secure 2 Pole Positions, many laps led and securing the Jim Trueman Sportsman Award. In 2014, Team Sahlen returned to the IMSA Endurance Championship, securing Porsche the Manufacturer Championship, and narrowly missing out on the ST Driver & Team Championship.

During 2016 through 2018, Team Sahlen competed in 3 Endurance Series (American Endurance Racing, World Racing League, and ChampCar World Series) and achieved the unique distinction of winning OVERALL in each of the 3 Endurance Series, three years straight. In 2022, the team celebrated their 8th straight season securing an Overall Victory in the Summit Racing – American Endurance Racing series. The victories in that season secured the team the honor of being the all-time OVERALL Victory leader in the series. And in 2023, the team has secured 6 OVERALL Victories in the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Championship, enroute to the team’s 8th straight season securing an Overall Victory in the series.

Check out the latest Team Sahlen news at: www.TeamSahlen.com

Team Sahlen All Time Statistics:

12 Driver Championships

12 Manufacturer Championships

7 Team Championships

125 Victories

325 Podiums

105 Fastest Race Laps

55 Pole Positions

2024 Team Sahlen Campaign Partners:

honeybeeBase.com, Malco Products, Porsche Beachwood, ECS Tuning, Tarett Engineering, Guard Transmission, HubstandsPRO, Maxima Racing Oil, Pagid Brakes, NGK Spark Plugs, CM Racing Products, Grassroots Motorsports Magazine, Design Engineering Inc., Hard Brakes, Forgeline Wheels, Optima Batteries, All-Fit Automotive, Winding Road Racing, & Capri Tools.

