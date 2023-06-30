Team Sahlen, presented by honeybeeBase.com, is excited to be back racing at Mid-Ohio with the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series. The team has had an extended sabbatical from racing over the summer. The crew was busy though the whole time preparing for the adventurous ChampCar schedule. After the Mid-Ohio weekend, the team will be racing again 3 weeks at Pittsburgh. Then a short 4 week break before heading up to Road America in the great state of Wisconsin. Then the season is wrapped up in the Sunshine State in Sebring on New Years Eve.

The drivers for this weekend will be Joe Sahlen & Will Nonnamaker in the #942 “Ketchup” ECS Tuning Porsche Boxster. And in the #943 “Mustard” ECS Tuning Porsche Boxster will be Joe & Wayne Nonnamaker

2 years ago, Team Sahlen had magical weekend at Mid-Ohio, securing Overall Victories in both the Saturday and Sunday Enduros. Last year, Team Sahlen’s good fortune was not so good with a best of 5th place over the 2 days of racing in central Ohio. This year Team Sahlen is hoping to return to their form from 2 years ago.

Wayne Nonnamaker shared his thoughts on the last year – “We just had the worst of form last year. It was not how we expected the weekend to go. And we are very focused this year to be in contention for the OVERALL Victory on both days.

Friday will be a Test Day for all ChampCar racers. Team Sahlen will take advantage of this day to shake down the cars and get the drivers back in tune with being on track. Saturday’s 8 hour enduro will start at 9 am. Then Sunday will see a 7 hour enduro, with race tam again at 9 am. The race will be broadcast on ChampCarLive presented by AutoZone, accessible by the Youtube Channel.

2023 Team Sahlen Campaign Partners

honeybeeBase.com, Porsche Beachwood, ECS Tuning, Tarett Engineering, Guard Transmission, HubstandsPRO, Maxima Racing Oil, Pagid Brakes, NGK Spark Plugs, CM Racing Products, Grassroots Motorsports Magazine, Design Engineering Inc., Hard Brakes, Forgeline Wheels, Optima Batteries, All-Fit Automotive, Winding Road Racing, & Capri Tools.