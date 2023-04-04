Team Sahlen, presented by honeybeeBase.com, will be entering the 6 Hours of Pittsburgh Kart event for the 2nd straight year. Last year’s event was held in June. This year’s race will be held on Saturday, the 6th of May.

Last year’s driver line up included Ian, Wayne and Will Nonnamaker. The trio had a great race, contending as high as the top 3 at one point. In the end of the race, Team Sahlen secured a very fine 7th place overall.

Returning to event this year will be Ian and Will Nonnamaker. The duo are hoping to build on their experience from last year.

Ian shared his thoughts ahead of the race – “Last year was my 1st race ever. There was a lot to learn and take in at the event. I really enjoyed myself and hope that we can go out and have another great run.”

Will Nonnamaker has been getting extra seat time this past year. In particular at the K1 Speed Indoor Kart track in North Canton, Ohio. This included the recent 1st ever 12 Hour Endurance event, where Team Sahlen secured 4th place with Will and Wayne Nonnamaker driving.



Will shared this experience – “The 12 hours was contested with electric karts. And this weekend we will be racing in gas karts. Although there are similarities, there is also a different way you have to drive between electric and gas karts. I think the biggest similarities in the 2 races will be the focus it takes to hit your marks lap after lap to produce consistently fast laps. I know that no matter what, we will have great fun racing at this wonderful Pitt Kart Race Track.”

Practice starts at 8 am. Then qualifying will be held at 10:45 am. Pre-race ceremonies will be held at 10:50 am and the green flag will drop at 11:15 am. The race start will be classic “LeMans” style with drivers lined up across the track from their karts. As the green flag drops, the drivers rush to their karts and jump in and go. The race will conclude at 5:15 pm.

