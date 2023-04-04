Team Sahlen, presented by honeybeeBase.com, was greeted with wonderful weather in Florida as the team reach Daytona Beach for the 1st event of the 2023 season.

Thursday night, the team made the trip down to the beach to eat at the local favorite “Aunt Catfish’s” for some great seafood.

Friday dawned with continued wonderful weather. The crew was able to get into the track in good pace and unloaded in a blink of the eye to get into Tech line. All went well and the crew was through tech, pit set up complete and cars prepped for the race all by 4 pm.

Saturday dawned with beautiful blue skies. Team Sahlen had the great fortune of drawing a 20th starting slot out of the 135 entries. And as the race went green, Team Sahlen wasted no time in going straight to the front. And soon both #942 “Ketchup” and #943 “Mustard” settled into the top 3 overall. This position stayed stable for the 1st 2 hours of the race. Then the wheels fell off “Sahlen Express” and both cars ended up the day early in the garages.

Will Nonnamaker shared his thoughts – “We are terribly disappointed. After a big off season, the team was excited for this 1st event. And then to come out and be so strong at the start of the race makes this early ending to the day even more painful. But I know that our team will go home and regroup and be ready to go again at the next event in May.”

The next event for Team Sahlen will be the Sahlen’s Champyard DOG at the Glen on Memorial Day weekend.

2023 Team Sahlen Campaign Partners

honeybeeBase.com, Porsche Beachwood, ECS Tuning, Tarett Engineering, Guard Transmission, HubstandsPRO, Maxima Racing Oil, NGK Spark Plugs, CM Racing Products, Mothers Polish, Grassroots Motorsports Magazine, Design Engineering Inc., Hard Brakes, Forgeline Wheels, Optima Batteries, All-Fit Automotive, Winding Road Racing, & Capri Tools.

