Presented by Tarett Engineering

Team Sahlen, presented by honeybeeBase.com, entered the inaugural ChampCar Endurance Series event Pocono Raceway with open eyes of how the Tricky Triangle Roval would be. And with no Test Day, the experience would happen all in the 1st laps on the track in the race.

The weekend started off on Friday with the crew making the trip across Pennsylvania to the Pocono Mountains. Arriving at 4 pm – the crew went right to work to unload, nut and bolt as well as align the Porsche Boxsters. The crew then ate at the ChampCar Membership Appreciation Dinner. All wrapped up, the crew then headed back to the hotel to get some much needed rest before Saturday’s 8 Hour Enduro.

Saturday dawned with brisk temperatures but very sunny, clear skies. The team drew the random starting slot of near the back of the field. This presented the team with the challenge of working through the pack. At the drop of the green flag, the electronic issue that had hampered “Mustard” returned. This sidelined the entry from competing for the win. But the crew worked hard all day on #943 to get the issue resolved. And by the end of the day, the Boxster was out running solid laps, verifying the fix solved the issue.

“Ketchup” was then left to defend the honor of Team Sahlen. At the 2 hour mark, the #942 was in 3rd place during round one of pit stop action. Throughout the next 2 hours, the team continued to lay down laps, staying in 3rd place. In the last half of the race, the Porsche Boxster moved up one more slot to 2nd place. In the end of the race, Team Sahlen was on the lead lap less than 2 minutes behind the leader.

Will Nonnamaker shared his thoughts after the race – “As predicted, this track was extra tricky. There were many slow turns that put us out of the power range in 3rd gear. This required we adjust our driving style to keep the momentum up. The team did a great job on pit stops and strategy to help us secure a very fine 2nd place overall. And for sure we will be even more prepared next year for Pocono having raced on it this year already.”

The next event for Team Sahlen will be the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series Halloween Enduros at Atlanta Motorsports Park on October 31 – November 1. Saturday will be a 8 hour enduro followed by a 7 hour enduro on Sunday.

2026 Team Sahlen Campaign Partners:

honeybeeBase.com, Malco Products, Porsche Beachwood, Discovery Parts, Valco Cincinnati with Big Wrench Racing, ECS Tuning, Tarett Engineering, Guard Transmission, HubstandsPRO, Maxima Racing Oil, Pagid Racing, Frozen Rotors, NGK Spark Plugs, CM Racing Products, Grassroots Motorsports Magazine, Design Engineering Inc., OMP Racing, Bell Racing, Forgeline Wheels, Optima Batteries, All-Fit Automotive, Capri Tools, Fabspeed Motorsport, Rennline & Eibach