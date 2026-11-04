Presented by Tarett Engineering

Team Sahlen, presented by honeybeeBase.com, attended Atlanta Motorsports Park for the 1st time ever. The rig made the long 12 hour journey to Georgia and arrived at the track on Friday afternoon. The crew worked diligently to nut&bolt, and re-align the Porsche Boxsters. In addition, the rear semi trailer tire blew out on the windy trip to the track and had to be replaced that evening as well.

Friday dawned with clear but brisk skies. The team received a favorable random starting slot of 5th and 6th. The drivers had the challenge of learning the track as the race started. The pace soon arrived, and at the halfway point in the race, Team Sahlen found themselves in 3rd and 8th place. Unfotunetely, all fell apart, as both cars had contact on track. This put the #943 “Mustard” out of the race, and knocked the right rear toe out of the #942 “Ketchup”

The dedicated Team Sahlen crew did not give up – and persevered to get “Mustard” back on track at the end of the day to ensure that the entire left rear suspension replacement was correctly fixed. “Ketchup” kept plugging along, turning laps and good pit strategy. This resulted in a very fine 5th place overall.

Ian Nonnamaker – Team Sahlen Manager shared his thoughts – “Shout out to the crew for digging in to get Mustard back on track. The entire left rear suspension had to be replaced. Yet in just a few short hours, all was fixed, realigned and back on track to shake it down for Sunday.”

Sunday dawned with the team full of hopes of to take the fight to the front of the pack. Early troubles followed the team into this 7 hour race, as an on track incident for #943 “Mustard” put it behind and then #942 “Ketchup” suffered a loss of 1st & 2nd gear.

But the determination of Team Sahlen shown through – and amazingly, despite the handicap of no 1st and 2nd gear, Ketchup ran solid lap times with great pit strategy to jump all the way up to 3rd place overall in the end. And Mustard overcame the early troubles to rise up to 8th.

Will Nonnamaker shared his thoughts after the race – “Sometimes endurance racing is more than just winning the race. Often it is about persevering to the finish. And during this whole weekend the Team Sahlen crew demonstrated this grit and determination to get the Porsche Boxsters to the finish.”

2026 Team Sahlen Campaign Partners:

honeybeeBase.com, Malco Products, Porsche Beachwood, Discovery Parts, Valco Cincinnati with Big Wrench Racing, ECS Tuning, Tarett Engineering, Guard Transmission, HubstandsPRO, Maxima Racing Oil, Pagid Racing, Frozen Rotors, NGK Spark Plugs, CM Racing Products, Grassroots Motorsports Magazine, Design Engineering Inc., OMP Racing, Bell Racing, Forgeline Wheels, Optima Batteries, All-Fit Automotive, Capri Tools, Fabspeed Motorsport, Rennline & Eibach