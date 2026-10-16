Presented by Guard Transmission

Team Sahlen, presented by honeybeeBase.com, will be racing this weekend for the 1st time at Atlanta Motorsports Park. This will not be though the 1st time the team has raced in the Atlanta market. The team has raced at and won numerous times at Road Atlanta. Additionally, in 1993, the team raced at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Additionally, the team also had the honor way back in 2013 to have their Daytona Prototype drive around the Atlanta Braves’ Truist Park.

For this weekend, the team will be entering their #942 “Ketchup” and #943 “Mustard” Porsche Boxsters for the event. The drivers will be the regular line up of Joe Sahlen, Will Nonnamaker, Joe Nonnamaker and Wayne Nonnamaker.

One unique dynamic in racing at Atlanta Motorsports Park is the required 96 db limit. Knowing this factor, Team Sahlen has traded in their regular Fabspeed Motorsports competition race exhaust with the Fabspeed Motorsports Performance Exhaust System with dual Mufflers.

Team Manager Ian Nonnamaker shared his thoughts – “We knew that when we entered for Atlanta Motorsports Park event, that we had the big hurdle of getting down to 96 db. But we didn’t have to stress out too much, as we knew that we could lean into our good partners at Fabspeed Motorsports and their Performance Exhaust System. The Dual cross over Muffler system really does the trick. Once we installed on our Boxsters and started them up, you could tell right away the lower tone to the flat 6.”

Saturday’s 8 Hour Enduro will start 8:30 am and conclude at 4:30 pm. Sunday’s 7 Hour Enduro will start at 8:30 am and conclude at 3 pm. Both events will be televised live on ChampCarLive presented by AutoZone.

2026 Team Sahlen Campaign Partners:

honeybeeBase.com, Malco Products, Porsche Beachwood, Discovery Parts, Valco Cincinnati with Big Wrench Racing, ECS Tuning, Tarett Engineering, Guard Transmission, HubstandsPRO, Maxima Racing Oil, Pagid Racing, Frozen Rotors, NGK Spark Plugs, CM Racing Products, Grassroots Motorsports Magazine, Design Engineering Inc., OMP Racing, Bell Racing, Forgeline Wheels, Optima Batteries, All-Fit Automotive, Capri Tools, Fabspeed Motorsport, Rennline & Eibach