Team Sahlen, presented by honeybeeBase.com, will be racing this weekend at the very 1st Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Serie event at Pocono Raceway. This event though will not be the 1st time for Team Sahlen driver Joe Nonnamaker racing at Pocono. Joe 1st raced at the Tricky Triangle way back in 1984 in the IMSA Racing Sedan Series. Joe was driving for RR Racing in their #22 Nissan Stanza. Although Joe’s 1st event netted a DNF, his 2nd visit a year later was much more fruitful. In this 1985 event, A full on torrential downpour saw the track flood in some parts of the infield. Joe used all of his skills that day to secure a very fine 7th place in this very competitive 24 car field.

Joe recounts this event from over 4 decades ago – “I remember this race like it was yesterday. What looked like it would be going to be a nice day turned into a torrential downpour. I had troubles in qualifying, so I started 23rd. But as the race went along, I picked off one car at a time, and amazingly after the 25 lap race, we had risen all the way up to 7th place. Of course the things are quite a bit different now. Instead of a Front Wheel Drive Race Car – I am in a rear engine Porsche Boxster. But still the banking is the same and you still run the track in reverse.”

Team Sahlen will be mixing up their stable line up for this weekend. Joe Sahlen and Will Nonnamaker will be racing in their #942 “Ketchup” Porsche Boxster. Joe & Wayne Nonnamaker tough will be switching over to the #941 “Chili” Porsche Boxster. The duo’s regular ride, the #943 “Mustard” Porsche Boxster, is still being repaired from an unfortunate incident at the recent Mid-Ohio event.

Team Manager Ian Nonnamaker shared his thoughts – “The #941 tested recently at Mid-Ohio and ran great. But to run a full weekend of 15 hours of racing requires a significant amount of prep to ensure is ready for this level of endurance. The whole crew has been working extra hard back in the shop to get “Chili” ready to race this weekend. I am confident that Joe and Wayne will have a fully capable racer and look forward to a run for the Podium with both of our Boxsters.”

Saturday’s 8 Hour Enduro will start 9 am and conclude at 5 pm. Sunday’s 7 Hour Enduro will start at 9 am and conclude at 4 pm. Both events will be televised live on ChampCarLive presented by AutoZone.

2026 Team Sahlen Campaign Partners:

honeybeeBase.com, Malco Products, Porsche Beachwood, Discovery Parts, Valco Cincinnati with Big Wrench Racing, ECS Tuning, Tarett Engineering, Guard Transmission, HubstandsPRO, Maxima Racing Oil, Pagid Racing, Frozen Rotors, NGK Spark Plugs, CM Racing Products, Grassroots Motorsports Magazine, Design Engineering Inc., OMP Racing, Bell Racing, Forgeline Wheels, Optima Batteries, All-Fit Automotive, Capri Tools, Fabspeed Motorsport, Rennline, Panda Planner & Eibach

