Team Sahlen, presented by honeybeeBase.com, is celebrating their 15th season of competing in the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series. The series was founded in 2009 – and Team Sahlen was soon joining the series a few years later in 2011. The team’s tenure ship is one of the longest in the series, ranking the team as one of the top 5 longest in ChampCar.

When Team Sahlen 1st raced in the series, it was called the ChumpCar series, and sponsored by Optima Batteries. Since that time, the series has had several different presenting sponsors, including RVA Graphics & Wraps and most currently Tire Rack. The series has evolved in many ways, including a name change the ChampCar Endurance Series. But one thing that has remained constant about the series is the fierce competition, great camaraderie and tremendous fun that is had at each event.

In total the Team has secured 177 Total Entries. This amounts to 12+ entries per season. Team Sahlen has utilized 6 races cars to reach this milestone. These cars include 3 Mazda RX7s, 2 Porsche Boxsters and 1 Porsche Cayman. 9 different drivers have steered the Sahlen’s racers around the track. The team has been very fortunate to secure 32 OVERALL Victories and 55 Class Victories. This tally equals 4 wins a season. Additionally, the team has stepped up on the podium 102 times.

Will Nonnamaker shared his enjoyment for the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series – “What an amazing series this is. We have enjoyed this series since our very 1st race back in 2011 at Nelson Ledges. That event was a 25 hour and 25 minute race. We finished 11th out of 71 racers. And we knew as soon as that race was over that we wanted to come back for more of this wild fun. Most racers can race a lifetime and not race against 100+ cars in an event. We have experienced this thrill at least 10+ times. The driving on track is competitive but very clean. And the competition is very tough. Some of our closest finishes in racing have come at ChampCar weekends. I remember a race a few years ago at Pittsburgh where we won by less than a ½ a car length after 7 hours of racing. This is an amazing series, and we can’t wait to enjoy the thrill of the years to come in this series.”

The additional series that Team Sahlen has competed within include: SCCA Escort Endurance Series, IMSA Firestone Firehawk Endurance Series, Professional Sports Car Street Stock Series, ASN Motorola Cup, Grand American Grand Am Cup, Summit Racing – American Endurance Series and World Racing League, Lucky Dog Racing League and the NASA Team Racing Endurance Challenge.

Team Sahlen can hardly wait to get the 2026 season started in ChampCar – at the 14 Hours of Daytona in April. Team Sahlen is the defending winner of last year’s event, and hopes to contend again for the victory.

2026 Team Sahlen Campaign Partners:

honeybeeBase.com, Malco Products, Porsche Beachwood, Discovery Parts, ECS Tuning, Tarett Engineering, Guard Transmission, HubstandsPRO, Maxima Racing Oil, Pagid Brakes, NGK Spark Plugs, CM Racing Products, Grassroots Motorsports Magazine, Design Engineering Inc., OMP Racing, Bell Racing, Forgeline Wheels, Optima Batteries, All-Fit Automotive, Capri Tools, Fabspeed Motorsport, Eibach, Rennline & Valco Cincinnati with Big Wrench Racing