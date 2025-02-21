Team Sahlen will be partnering with Fabspeed Motorsport in 2025. Team Sahlen’s Porsche Boxsters have rolled with Fabspeed Motorsports’ competition race exhaust system since the Stuttgart Speedsters rolled on track in 2019. And now for 2025, the team will now be benefiting from Fabspeed Motorsports’ competition headers.

Will Nonnamaker with Team Sahlen shared his thoughts on the partnership with Fabspeed Motorsport – “We have had a great relationship with Joe Fabriani and Fabspeed Motorsport for many years now. And we are so excited to have strengthen this relationship with our partnership going into 2025. Both Fabspeed Motorsport and Team Sahlen share the common passion for being the very best – whether that producing the very best in aftermarket performance equipment or striving to be the very best team on the race track.”

For 2025, Team Sahlen will continue forward in their 41st season of Endurance Sports Car Racing. The team puts serious miles on their Porsches. In 2024 alone the team raced the equivalent of six 24 Hour events. And with these long events, the team not only needs to have the performance to go fast but to have strong reliability. In the 5 season of racing Fabspeed Motorsport’s competition race exhaust systems, the team has had zero failures due to weld cracking or stress fractures in the tubing and mufflers.

Joe Fabiani of Fabspeed Motorsports shared his enthusiasm for the partnership – “I am excited to have Team Sahlen be brand ambassadors for Fabspeed Motorsports. The team has delivered excellence on the race track for many decades. And I know that for 2025 they will again be a dominant force in Endurance Sports Car Racing. Additionally, they have truly been able to connect with the automotive enthusiast community through social media. This collaboration together will be a great platform for Fabspeed Motorsports to continue to connect with our current clients and reach out to new customers for the future.”

Fabspeed Motorsports USA has over 30+ years of Porsche air-cooled and water-cool design and engineering excellence. Joe Fabiani, founder of Fabspeed Motorsport, and his team have CAD designed, dyno developed street and race tracked tested systems for years.

Joe Fabiani, CEO President of Fabspeed Motorsports, has been an active Porsche club member for 37 continuous years . PCA DE instructor and PCA club racer and passion is in his teams system!

In the coming season, Team Sahlen will again be competing in multiple Endurance Sports Car Series. This will include the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series. In 2024 the team secured the Midwest Series Championship. And in 2025, the team hopes to do one better and secure the series National Championship, to be held at the legendary Virginia International Raceway.

Team Sahlen will also be competing in the Lucky Dog Racing League presented by Hankook Tires and the NASA Team Racing Endurance Challenge. Within these series, the competition rules set offers the option for Team Sahlen to utilize the Fabspeed Motorsports Competition Headers.

Allen Wells, Manager for Team Sahlen shared his excitement – “Last year, when we 1st competed in the Lucky Dog Racing League, we were fortunate to secure the overall victory at Pittsburgh International Raceway. But for sure we were far from the fastest out there on track. And we knew that for 2025, we would have to improve the performance of our Porsche Boxsters to ensure we can compete at sharp end of the grid. And one of the key ways we plan to accomplish this is installing the Fabspeed Motorsports Competition Headers on both our #942 “Ketchup” & #943 “Mustard” Boxsters.”



Team Sahlen will kick off their 2025 campaign at the Daytona 14 Hour Enduro in April with the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series. The #942 “Ketchup” Porsche Boxster will be piloted by Joe Sahlen and Will Nonnamaker. And the #943 “Mustard” Porsche Boxster will be piloted by Joe Nonnamaker and Wayne Nonnamaker.

About Fabspeed Motorsport: www.fabspeed.com

30+ Years of Revolutionizing the Industry

Fabspeed Motorsport is dedicated to delivering their customers the highest quality performance upgrades with the industry’s best lifetime warranty. They have over 30 years experience designing, engineering and installing high performance exhaust systems, air intake systems and ECU tuning for the world’s most coveted exotic cars. All of their products are designed and engineered right here in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania by their very skilled and passionate fabricators.

Key Objective:

Fabspeed Motorsport strives to make quality and performance personal. With 30+ years of experience, millions invested in CNC manufacturing equipment, and a drive for performance, results, and continual improvement, they can be sure you are getting exactly what you need to make your experience unique. If they don’t make a product you are looking for, their objective is to research, design and engineer a product that compliments your unique lifestyle.

CORE VALUES:

Providing an excellent customer experience in quality, reliability, performance, service, and sports car sound.

Continuously improve, refine and test our existing product line brought to you through 30+ years of innovation to further revolutionize the industry.

Excellent, responsive and loyal customer service on an international scale. Our experts provide a wide knowledge base appreciated by car enthusiasts worldwide, and we strive to be more reachable and interactive in all areas of the enthusiast community.

While upholding the highest standard of quality and in-house craftsmanship, we work with a sense of urgency to provide customers with extraordinary performance products as soon as possible. We maintain the industry’s best practices, and perfection can often take time.

Actively giving back to the community is very important to us. This includes charity drives, blood drives, disaster relief and content communities for enthusiasts. Fabspeed strives to be as environmentally friendly as possible by recycling all available materials. Fabspeed advises retaining and installing catalytic converters to protect the environment unless all out racing competition is the objective.

Fabspeed Motorsport’s World Headquarters

Fabspeed Motorsport is located in Fort Washington, PA, right here in the United States of America. their 26,000 sq. ft. facility hosts car clubs like Porsche club of America, Ferrari, Mclaren, Lamborghini and more.

We design, engineer, dyno develop, street & race test 100% of our products. Fabspeed Motorsport collaborates with Race Engine builders and Tuners from Italy, Germany, and USA to develop the Ultimate Performance parts. Fabspeed Motorsport crafts systems in aerospace austenitic stainless steel, titanium, and carbon fiber for our passionate worldwide audience.

UNISON LIMITED UNITED KINGDOM

First corner of their impressive shop is the all electric CNC mandrel bender. They bend their own tubing in house to precision tolerances, ensuring quality control and craftsmanship across the board. This machine is used by Boeing, Airbus, Grumman, Dassault Aviation, and more!

BYSTRONIC

This all electric precision CNC Press Brake imported from Germany is used to bend and form precision stainless steel and titanium brackets.

FLOW CORPORATION WATERJET MACH 5

Fabspeed Motorsport has waterjet technology to design and cut precision parts in-house for ultimate quality and shortest lead times to serve our wonderful customers.

The market for CNC waterjet cutting machines started many years ago serving mission critical aerospace engineers and contractors looking for non HAZ, Heat Affected Zones. Companies like Boeing, Lockheed, Grumman Aerospace, Rockwell International all defense contractors have flow jets.

HAAS CNC VF2 VERTICAL MILL

Fabspeed Motorsport has a new CNC precision machining center from world famous HAAS corporation. CNC machining gives Fabspeed the in-house capability & advantage to offer ultimate traceable quality and performance to our customers.

HAAS CNC ST20 HORIZONTAL LATHE

Fabspeed Motorsport’s second CNC precision machining center from world famous HAAS corporation. CNC machining V band flanges are made with this for Ferrari, McLaren, Porsche and Lamborghini. HAAS is a leader in CNC machine tooling worldwide and even has a HAAS CNC Formula 1 team.

FARO ROMER CMM Laser Arm Scanning System

Fabspeed Motorsport has an in house advantage to acquire super accurate measurement data to reverse engineer parts and systems. This equipment is essential in developing super accurate fixtures, jigs and parts for delivering precision and quality to customers. Traceability, engineering validation, quality, and accountability are not outsourced and compromised like most companies. Solidworks and Fusion CAD employed.

FUSION 3D

A 3D dimension printer is employed so new parts and theories for maximum performance and sports car sound can be tested and explored. This gives us a competitive edge to cater to more niches and the newest products for customers worldwide.

LASER ENGRAVING

Their laser engraving sintering machine to burn in part numbers and Custom Engravings, graphics and more for our worldwide customers. Personalized performance and quality are highly valued at Fabspeed, and deep laser engraving lasts a lifetime, just like their warranty!

DYNO-JET ALL WHEEL DRIVE 4WD Model 424xLC2

Fabspeed Motorsport invested in sophisticated Dyno technology to acquire before and after horsepower and torque. The design engineering team doesn’t quit until maximum power is achieved with superlative sports car sound and reliability. Their weather center is equipped so no manipulation is possible to ensure real world documented gains from all of Fabspeed’s track and road tested products. While testing different products or to upgrade customers existing aftermarket exhausts, Fabspeed Motorsport found many competitors exhaust systems, notably from other US Germany, Italy and China often lose heaps of horsepower.

MILLER WELDING SYSTEMS

Fabspeed’s skilled craftsmen use the latest TIG equipment (including back purging) to offer the finest quality and longevity in the industry. A key distinguishing indicator of skipping these imperative steps include brushing or sandblasting welds to camouflage poor quality. This is why Fabspeed Motorsport would never hide their beautiful TIG welds from their customers.

Fabspeed has Miller training staff come to their facility for continual improvement and ensure they maintaining the best practices, especially with new staff members. Fabspeed hires and trains multiple students from technical schools and trade schools to give back to the community.

About Team Sahlen: Championship Winning Endurance Sports Car Racing Team

Team Sahlen has a rich history in Sports Car Endurance Competition. In the team’s inaugural year, the team won the 1984 SCCA Endurance SSC class racing a Volkswagen Golf. This was followed by winning the same Championship in 1987. In 1997 and 1999 the team secured the IMSA Endurance Touring class Championships racing the Mazda MX6. The team then switched to Acura Integras and won the 2001 & 2002 Grand American Endurance ST Class Titles again.

Next the team moved up to the IMSA Endurance Championship and secured the 2003 & 2004 GS class Titles racing Porsche 911s. The team then transitioned to the Grand American ROLEX series competition, racing a variety of cars that included Porsche GT3 Cup, Pontiac GTO, Chevrolet Corvette, and Mazda RX7. During this period the team captured the 2005 and 2011 Bob Akin Sportsman Awards in the GT class. In 2013 the team competed in the top level of Sports Car Racing – the Prototype class in the ROLEX Series. This 1st year in Prototypes saw the team secure 2 Pole Positions, many laps led and securing the Jim Trueman Sportsman Award. In 2014, Team Sahlen returned to the IMSA Endurance Championship, securing Porsche the Manufacturer Championship, and narrowly missing out on the ST Driver & Team Championship.

During 2016 through 2018, Team Sahlen competed in 3 Endurance Series (American Endurance Racing, World Racing League, and ChampCar World Series) and achieved the unique distinction of winning OVERALL in each of the 3 Endurance Series, three years straight. In 2022, the team became the all-time winningest team in the Summit Racing – American Endurance Racing series. And in 2024, the team was also able to become the all-time winningest team in the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance series. Additionally, the team secured a win in the Lucky Dog Racing League. This victory placed Team Sahlen as the only team to have secured an overall victory in the 4 major Sportsman Endurance Sports Car Series: World Racing League, American Endurance Racing, ChampCar Endurance Racing and the Lucky Dog Racine League.

Check out the latest Team Sahlen news at: www.teamsahlen.com

Team Sahlen All Time Statistics:

12 Driver Championships

12 Manufacturer Championships

8 Team Championships

133 Victories

341 Podiums

106 Fastest Race Laps

55 Pole Positions

2025 Team Sahlen Campaign Partners:

honeybeeBase.com, Malco Products, Porsche Beachwood, Discovery Parts, Valco Cincinnati with Big Wrench Racing, ECS Tuning, Tarett Engineering, Guard Transmission, HubstandsPRO, Maxima Racing Oil, Pagid Brakes, NGK Spark Plugs, CM Racing Products, Grassroots Motorsports Magazine, Design Engineering Inc., OMP Racing, Bell Racing, Forgeline Wheels, Optima Batteries, All-Fit Automotive, Capri Tools, Fabspeed Motorsport & Eibach