presented by Tarett Engineering

Team Sahlen, presented by honeybeeBase.com, entered the ChampCar Endurance Series’ 14 Hours at Daytona with high hopes. The team had finished 2nd and 3rd Overall in 2024. And then returned in 2025 to secure the OVERALL victory. The team had a successful 1st event of the year at Carolina Motorsports Park in the Lucky Dog Racing League series – securing double 3rd place finishes in the 7 Hour Enduros.

The Team arrived to Daytona with beautiful Sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 70s. Set up day went smoothly for the team, passing through tech and setting up the pits on Friday. Then Saturday dawned with more amazing weather. The team drew a 70th out of 100 starting slot. Not ideal but still manageable in a 14 hour event. The race went green and then immediately to full course caution. Then the race went back to green,,,, and the seal on the Transmission broke on the Team Sahlen race car. A 14 hour race over in just 5 minutes.

For the Team Sahlen crew this was not the end of the day, as the team worked non stop to fix the issues on the car. This tremendous effort was rewarded with a Porsche Boxster that was ready to get on track and conduct some valuable testing on the brand new Kumhos. The team made several set up alterations. Some did not work, and then some did work. In the end the team was able to come to grips with the Kumhos in preparation for the Memorial Day event at Waktins Glen.

Will Nonnamaker shared his thoughts after the event – “Even after racing for 30 years, you never get used to this type of failure at the start of a long race such as this. I remember this same thing occurred at Daytona for a 24 hour event where we broke in the 1st hour of the race. It is hard to stomach such a situation. But if you are not prepared for these types of situations, then you shouldn’t be racing. The crew did a fantastic job working on the car all day to get it back running and I am very happy with the set up work we accomplished on track.”

This event at Watkins Glen will be the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series Double 7 Hour Enduros. Saturday and Sunday’s events will start at 9 am running through 4 pm.

2026 Team Sahlen Campaign Partners:

honeybeeBase.com, Malco Products, Porsche Beachwood, Discovery Parts, Valco Cincinnati with Big Wrench Racing, ECS Tuning, Tarett Engineering, Guard Transmission, HubstandsPRO, Maxima Racing Oil, Pagid Brakes, Frozen Rotors, NGK Spark Plugs, CM Racing Products, Grassroots Motorsports Magazine, Design Engineering Inc., OMP Racing, Bell Racing, Forgeline Wheels, Optima Batteries, All-Fit Automotive, Capri Tools, Fabspeed Motorsport, Rennline, & Eibach