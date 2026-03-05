Presented by Guard Transmission

Team Sahlen, presented by honeybeeBase.com, returns to Daytona International Speedway to defend their OVERLL Victory in the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series 14 Event at the World Center of Speed. This will be the 4th time the team has entered the Daytona 14 Hours. This 2025 Victory was very rewarding to the entire Team Sahlen crew as it was redemption for having lost the 2024 event by 0.134 seconds.

Team Sahlen has also competed in three additional 14 hour Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series events: Nelson Ledges 2013 – 5th, Pittsburgh 2015 – 5th, 9th & 13th, Sebring 2020 – 2nd & 3rd

The team 1st raced at Daytona in 1996. Over the span of years, the Sahlen racers has been fortunate to secure 9 victories at this legendary race track.

In last year’s event – Team Sahlen was running a very solid 2nd Overall with 2 hours to go in the race. Then the Leader had an unfortunate mechanical issue. This meant that Team Sahlen had to just bring it home across the finish line to secure the victory.

Wayne Nonnamaker shared his thoughts after last year’s race – “Although it is always exciting to have a battle all the way to the end of the race, after we lost the 2024 by 6 feet, sometimes its nice to not have such a dramatic finish.”

This event will be the 2nd event of the season for Team Sahlen. The 1st race was at the end of February at Carolina Motorsports Park with the Lucky Dog Racing League. In this opening event of the year Team Sahlen secured a very respectable 3rd Place overall in Saturdays 7 Hour Enduro. Then that was followed up with a 3rd and 4th Place overall in Sunday’s 7 Hour Enduro to wrap up the weekend.

Joe Nonnamaker shares his thoughts returning to Daytona – “This track is one of the historic tracks in America. Everyone knows about the ROLEX 24 Hours. We were fortunate to compete in that legendary event a total of 10 times. The 14 Hour event this weekend is the second longest endurance event that is held at Daytona each year. And the experiences we learned from those ROLEX races will assist us in the challenge of this event. I love driving Daytona. You have the unique dynamic of the twisty infield, the flat out banking and the very swift flowing bus stop on the back straight. This should be a lot of fun and I am looking forward to the challenge.”

The 14 Hour enduro will take the green flag at 9 am on Saturday – April 11th. The checkered will wave at 11 pm that evening, in the dark, with the track lights showing the way till the end.

2026 Team Sahlen Campaign Partners:

honeybeeBase.com, Malco Products, Porsche Beachwood, Discovery Parts, Valco Cincinnati with Big Wrench Racing, ECS Tuning, Tarett Engineering, Guard Transmission, HubstandsPRO, Maxima Racing Oil, Pagid Brakes, Frozen Rotors, NGK Spark Plugs, CM Racing Products, Grassroots Motorsports Magazine, Design Engineering Inc., OMP Racing, Bell Racing, Forgeline Wheels, Optima Batteries, All-Fit Automotive, Capri Tools, Fabspeed Motorsport, Rennline, & Eibach