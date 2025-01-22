Team Sahlen, presented by honeybeeBase.com, kicks off the 2025 season at Daytona International Speedway. The event will be the Daytona 14 Hours with the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series. This will be the 3rd time the team has entered the Daytona 14 Hours.

Team Sahlen has also competed in three additional 14 hour Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series events: Nelson Ledges 2013 – 5th, Pittsburgh 2015 – 5th, 9th & 13th, Sebring 2020 – 2nd & 3rd

The team 1st raced at Daytona in 1996. Over the span of years, the Sahlen racers has been fortunate to secure 8 victories at this legendary race track. The last time the team won at Daytona was 2006.

In last year’s 14 Hours, the team was able to lead the race in the late evening hours. In the penultimate stint that was fully in the dark, both Joe Nonamaker & Joe Sahlen did an excellent job staying out of trouble and putting in super strong laps to keep the team in 1st and 3rd Place.

In the last stint of the race, Wayne Nonnamaker found himself with a 5 second gap to 2nd place. Over the last 30 minutes of the race, Team Sahlen exchanged the lead with the Premium Dudes 10-15 times. One lap Team Sahlen would cross the finish line in 1st and the next the order would be swapped. As the final lap concluded, Wayne was just 1 car length behind from the win. The Margin of victory was 0.136 seconds.

Wayne Nonnamaker shared his thoughts after the race – “What an amazing race that was. Battling the #32, while managing traffic and all at night. That was an epic race, that I am sure made for great viewing both in the stands and on the live broadcast on ChampCarLive!”

Drivers for this weekend’s event will be Joe Sahlen, Joe Nonnamaker, Wayne Nonnamaker & Will Nonnamaker. The team will be racing their #942 “Ketchup” & #943 “Mustard” ECS Tuning Porsche Boxsters. The last event of 2024 for Team Sahlen was the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series Sebring New Year’s Eve event. In this event Team Sahlen was having an excellent run, leading the 7 hour enduro until a spinning car in the last hour took the team out of the victory.

Joe Nonnamaker shares his thoughts returning to Daytona – “This track is one of the historic tracks in America. Everyone knows about the ROLEX 24 Hours. We were fortunate to compete in that legendary event a total of 10 times. The 14 Hour event this weekend is the second longest endurance event that is held at Daytona each year. And the experiences we learned from those ROLEX races will assist us in the challenge of this event. I love driving Daytona. You have the unique dynamic of the twisty infield, the flat out banking and the very swift flowing bus stop on the back straight. This should be a lot of fun and I am looking forward to the challenge.”

The 14 Hour enduro will take the green flag at 9 am on Saturday – March 29th. The checkered will wave at 11 pm that evening, in the dark, with the track lights showing the way till the end.

2025 Team Sahlen Campaign Partners:

honeybeeBase.com, Malco Products, Porsche Beachwood, Discovery Parts, Valco Cincinnati with Big Wrench Racing, ECS Tuning, Tarett Engineering, Guard Transmission, HubstandsPRO, Maxima Racing Oil, Pagid Brakes, NGK Spark Plugs, CM Racing Products, Grassroots Motorsports Magazine, Design Engineering Inc., OMP Racing, Bell Racing, Forgeline Wheels, Optima Batteries, All-Fit Automotive, Capri Tools & Eibach