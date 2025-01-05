Team Sahlen will be partnering with Eibach 2025. The campaign will work to educate and inform the endurance sports car racer of the benefits of converting their cars from using stock to Eibach springs. Team Sahlen has been trusting and utilizing Eibach Springs since the team 1st debuted their Porsche Boxsters in 1999. And in that period of time the team’s Boxsters have become known around the paddock as one of the best handling race cars on track. And the results have certainly backed up the team’s handling reputation with has racked up a large contingent of 1st Place finishes as well as the 2024 Midwest Series Title.

Will Nonnamaker with Team Sahlen shared his thoughts – “Many 1st time racers in Sportsman Endurance Sports Car Racing do not realize the huge gain in performance they can make just by simply changing out the stock springs on their production car with a set up Eibach Springs. At the track and in social media, we hope to assist in educating the racers in these benefits.”

And Eibach’s offerings are not just limited to Springs that fit stock perches. Eibach has a full line of Springs for coil over suspensions. This includes Tender and Helper springs to get that extra level of stability through the turns. Additionally, there is a full range of Aftermarket Swaybars to fit up to many of the past and current production cars on the street and track today.

Allen Wells, Manager for Team Sahlen shared his excitement – “We have been riding on Eibach Springs for over 5 years now. And with the long, long endurance races of 8 to 14 hours, we put a lot of stress on all of our suspension components. Yet through all of those hours of racing, we have never had a Eibach spring fail or loose it’s spring rate. We are excited to be adding Eibach as one of our partners for 2025. Working even closer with Eibach should only assist our team in continuing to fight at the sharp edge of the grid at all of our long endurance races.”

Team Sahlen will kick off their 2025 campaign at the Daytona 14 Hour Enduro in April with the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series. The #942 “Ketchup” Porsche Boxster will be piloted by Joe Sahlen and Will Nonnamaker. And the #943 “Mustard” Porsche Boxster will be piloted by Joe Nonnamaker and Wayne Nonnamaker.

About Eibach: www.eibach.com

A Renowned Manufacturer of High-Performance Suspension Components

For over seven decades, Eibach has been a reputable name in the automotive industry, specializing in the design and production of high-performance suspension systems and components for various vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, UTVs, motorcycles, and motorsports applications. Our offerings include springs, shock absorbers, sway bars, and coilovers, providing a comprehensive range of products to enhance the handling and ride comfort of vehicles. Our uncompromising commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction has established us as a preferred choice among performance enthusiasts worldwide.

Optimizing Your Vehicle’s Performance

At Eibach, we take pride in developing superior suspension components that provide exceptional performance and value. Whether you aim to upgrade your factory suspension or custom build a track-oriented setup, our products cater to your requirements. Our team of seasoned engineers and technicians employ the latest technology and materials to design and test our products, ensuring they meet the highest standards of quality and dependability. From daily street driving to competitive racing, Eibach offers suspension solutions to elevate your vehicle’s performance, surpassing the competition.

Expertise, Passion, and Excellence

The Eibach team comprises of automotive enthusiasts with a shared passion for driving excellence. Our team, inclusive of engineers, technicians, sales, and support staff, is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of performance. Many members of our team can often be found at race tracks, in the desert, and in the garage, as driving is an integral aspect of who we are. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a weekend enthusiast, you’ll feel a sense of camaraderie with the Eibach team.

What it Means to be a Part of Team Eibach

At Eibach, we believe that the joy of driving should be shared. We extend an invitation to all individuals who share our passion for performance to join the Eibach community. We offer a range of resources, including events, meetups, technical support, and advice, providing opportunities for customers to connect and learn from each other. Whether you’re an experienced pro or new to the performance scene, we look forward to having you join us and experience the exhilaration of driving at its best.

About Team Sahlen: Championship Winning Endurance Sports Car Racing Team

Team Sahlen has a rich history in Sports Car Endurance Competition. In the team’s inaugural year, the team won the 1984 SCCA Endurance SSC class racing a Volkswagen Golf. This was followed by winning the same Championship in 1987. In 1997 and 1999 the team secured the IMSA Endurance Touring class Championships racing the Mazda MX6. The team then switched to Acura Integras and won the 2001 & 2002 Grand American Endurance ST Class Titles again.

Next the team moved up to the IMSA Endurance Championship and secured the 2003 & 2004 GS class Titles racing Porsche 911s. The team then transitioned to the Grand American ROLEX series competition, racing a variety of cars that included Porsche GT3 Cup, Pontiac GTO, Chevrolet Corvette, and Mazda RX7. During this period the team captured the 2005 and 2011 Bob Akin Sportsman Awards in the GT class. In 2013 the team competed in the top level of Sports Car Racing – the Prototype class in the ROLEX Series. This 1st year in Prototypes saw the team secure 2 Pole Positions, many laps led and securing the Jim Trueman Sportsman Award. In 2014, Team Sahlen returned to the IMSA Endurance Championship, securing Porsche the Manufacturer Championship, and narrowly missing out on the ST Driver & Team Championship.

During 2016 through 2018, Team Sahlen competed in 3 Endurance Series (American Endurance Racing, World Racing League, and ChampCar World Series) and achieved the unique distinction of winning OVERALL in each of the 3 Endurance Series, three years straight. In 2022, the team became the all-time winningest team in the Summit Racing – American Endurance Racing series. And in 2024, the team was also able to become the all-time winningest team in the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance series. Additionally, the team secured a win in the Lucky Dog Racing League. This victory placed Team Sahlen as the only team to have secured an overall victory in the 4 major Sportsman Endurance Sports Car Series: World Racing League, American Endurance Racing, ChampCar Endurance Racing and the Lucky Dog Racine League.

Check out the latest Team Sahlen news at: www.teamsahlen.com

Team Sahlen All Time Statistics:

12 Driver Championships

12 Manufacturer Championships

8 Team Championships

133 Victories

341 Podiums

106 Fastest Race Laps

55 Pole Positions

2025 Team Sahlen Campaign Partners:

honeybeeBase.com, Malco Products, Porsche Beachwood, Discovery Parts, Valco Cincinnati with Big Wrench Racing, ECS Tuning, Tarett Engineering, Guard Transmission, HubstandsPRO, Maxima Racing Oil, Pagid Brakes, NGK Spark Plugs, CM Racing Products, Grassroots Motorsports Magazine, Design Engineering Inc., OMP Racing, Bell Racing, Forgeline Wheels, Optima Batteries, All-Fit Automotive, Capri Tools & Eibach