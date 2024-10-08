Team Sahlen, presented by honeybeeBase.com, enters their very 1st Lucky Dog Racing League event this weekend at Pitt Race. The event is the “Dogtoberfest” Halloween 7 & 8 Hour Enduro Spectacular. The team has competed in many other Sportsman Endurance Series over the past decade. These series have included the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series, Summit Racing – American Endurance Racing and the World Racing League presented by Hagerty. In all of these series, the team has had the good fortune to secure Overall Victories. In grand total, the team has secured 49 Overall Victories in these series. From these 49 victories, the team has been able to sweep the 1st and 2nd place steps on the podium an amazing 13 times. If Team Sahlen can be fortunate to secure an Overall victory in either Saturday’s 7 hour or Sunday’s 8 hour enduro, the team will have been able to complete the ”Baseball Cycle” in Sportsman Endurance Series.

For the weekend, Team Sahlen will be entering their #942 “Ketchup” and #943 “Mustard” Porsche Boxsters. The 2 Boxsters just ran at Pitt Race with the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series at the start of October. In that event, the team secured 1st & 2nd Overall in both Saturday and Sunday’s Enduros. And the team has been fortunate with success Pitt Race throughout the years, with 20 Sportsman Endurance class victories.

Drivers for the weekend will be Joe Sahlen, Joe Nonnamaker, Wayne Nonnamaker and Will Nonnamaker. The duo of Joe Nonnamaker and Wayne Nonnamaker recently secured the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Midwest Series Championship. In 6 races between Nelson Ledges, Mid-Ohio and Pitt Race the duo secured three 1st, one 2nd, one 3rd and one 5th place finish.

Will Nonnamaker shared his thoughts on entering the team’s 1st event with the Lucky Dog Racing League – “We have been following the League for several years. The League has mainly been based on the west coast, but 2 years ago they ventured to the southeast for a few events. This is their 1st race in the Midwest and we are excited to add this to our cv of series we have entered.”

Move in day will be in the evening on Friday – October 25th. Practice/Qualifying will be on Saturday morning. And this will soon be followed by the start of the 7 hour enduro at 10 am. On Saturday night, the Lucky Dog Racing League will hosting a “Halloween” BBQ Dinner party. Then Sunday will see the 8 hour enduro start at 9 am.

2024 Team Sahlen Campaign Partners:

honeybeeBase.com, Malco Products, Porsche Beachwood, ECS Tuning, Tarett Engineering, Guard Transmission, HubstandsPRO, Maxima Racing Oil, Pagid Brakes, NGK Spark Plugs, CM Racing Products, Grassroots Motorsports Magazine, Design Engineering Inc., Forgeline Wheels, Optima Batteries, All-Fit Automotive, OMP, Bell Helmets & Capri Tools.