Team Sahlen has renewed their partnership with OMP Racing and Bell Helmets. The Team’s ties to these brands reaches back many decades. Joe Nonnamaker’s 1st helmet was a Bell Star helmet from back in the early 1970s. As his sons Will & Wayne started into racing in the early 1990s, they too had a Bell Helmet as his 1st helmet. And even to this day both drivers have a Bell Helmets – the Bell RS7 Carbon to be exact.

Will Nonnamaker shared his thoughts on the Bell Helmets – “I have always enjoyed the fit of my Bell Helmets. They fit my head perfectly. And despite the wear and tear as well as many times soaking them in sweat during our long endurance races, my Bell Helmets have held up very well.”

The team’s 1st OMP suits were their beautiful and bright Blue and Green “Planet Earth Motorsports. As the team continued forward in racing through the decades, the drivers and crew continued to be outfitted in OMP suits and gear. Even at the track now, Team Sahlen’s crew can be seen wearing their all black OMP suits over the wall during the many pit stops the team makes during their Endurance Sports Car events.

Wayne recalls these early OMP suits – “I remember our 1st OMP Suits. The fit and quality of the suits even 3 decades ago was amazing. Despite putting 100s of hours behind the wheel in those suits, they never wore out, ripped or tore. And fit to each driver was very exact.”

Recently, the drivers received brand new OMP One Art suits. These suits are full sublimation suits, with the team’s famous lighting bolts and the Sahlen logo imprinted on the uniform. Not only does this make the suits look strikingly amazing, but the lightness and breathability allowed for the drivers to be able to stay extra cool.

Joe Nonnamaker shares his thoughts on these new suites – “Its really amazing how far Racing Suit technology has come along. And OMP has really hit it out of the park with the One Art Suits. I can’t believe that suits can be sublimated now. And to say these are light suits is not an exaggeration.”

Team Sahlen is excited to be able to continue to represent OMP Racing and Bell Helmets into 2025 and beyond. And to demonstrate the durability of these great suits and helmets in the long endurance events the team competes in each year.

OMP Racing

OMP is one of a very few industry suppliers in the world able to offer a complete range of performance driven products dedicated to race car and driver safety with over 2,000 products in its catalog with the majority homologated to Industry standards including FIA, CIK-FIA, SFI and Snell. Working with component manufacturers and material suppliers, OMP has created and implemented an effective safety management structure to assure product quality and service. OMP is ISO 9001:2008 since 1999 and ISO 9001:2015 since 2017.

2024 Team Sahlen Campaign Partners:

honeybeeBase.com, Malco Products, Porsche Beachwood, ECS Tuning, Tarett Engineering, Guard Transmission, HubstandsPRO, Maxima Racing Oil, Pagid Brakes, NGK Spark Plugs, CM Racing Products, Grassroots Motorsports Magazine, Design Engineering Inc., OMP Racing, Bell Racing, Forgeline Wheels, Optima Batteries, All-Fit Automotive & Capri Tools.