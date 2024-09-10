Team Sahlen, presented by honeybeeBase.com, will be entering season finale of the ChampCar Endurance Midwest Series with hopes of securing the Championship. The Midwest Series encompasses Nelson Ledges Road Course, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and Pittsburgh International Race Complex. Each weekend is an 8 hour enduro on Saturday and a 7 hour enduro on Sunday. In total this is 45 hours of racing.

At the 1st Round of the “Triple Crown” series, Team Sahlen’s #943 secured double victories at Nelson Ledges. This place “Mustard” strongly in the lead in the standings. For #942, fortune was not as good. Even though “Ketchup” ran in the Top 3 in both races, transmission gremlins took it out of both races.

For 2nd Round at Mid-Ohio, “Ketchup” came roaring back, with a strong 2nd place finish in Saturday’s 7 hour enduro and backed that up with a victory in Sunday’s 8 hour enduro. This super strong finishes bumped the #942 significantly up in the standings. The #943 had strong run all weekend with a 3rd Place on Saturday and 5th place on Sunday.

Currently the #943 “Mustard is leading the series. And the #943 “Ketchup” is sitting 3rd place in the standings.

Joe Nonnamaker shared his thoughts heading into the final round at PittRace – “When ChampCar announced this Midwest Series at the start of the season, everyone at Team Sahlen circled this as a goal for the season. The Bavarian Mustache Werks BMW has been very strong at the 1st four races. We can not let our guard down at PittRace. We have to have very solid results both days to bring home the Midwest Series title. The good news is that we tend to have strong results at PittRace, so hopefully that trend continues.”

2024 Team Sahlen Campaign Partners:

honeybeeBase.com, Malco Products, Porsche Beachwood, ECS Tuning, Tarett Engineering, Guard Transmission, HubstandsPRO, Maxima Racing Oil, Pagid Brakes, NGK Spark Plugs, CM Racing Products, Grassroots Motorsports Magazine, Design Engineering Inc., Hard Brakes, Forgeline Wheels, Optima Batteries, All-Fit Automotive, Winding Road Racing, & Capri Tools.