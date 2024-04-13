Team Sahlen, presented by honeybeeBase.com, enters their 2nd event of the season at the Sahlen’s Champyard DOG at the Glen. This season marks 9 years since Sahlen’s 1st sponsored the event. The event is the 1st of the 2 events that Sahlen’s sponsors at Watkins Glen International. The 2nd event is the capstone Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen with the IMSA WeatherTech Series. Sahlen’s has sponsored this event for over 20 seasons.

Drivers for the weekend will be Joe Sahlen, Joe Nonnamaker, Wayne Nonnamaker & Will Nonnamaker. The team entries will be the #942 “Ketchup” ECS Tuning Porsche Boxster and #943 “Mustard” ECS Tuning Porsche Boxster. Team Sahlen will be also testing their #941 ECS Tuning “Chili” Porsche Boxster on Friday’s test session.

In last year’s event, Team Sahlen secured 2nd and 3rd Overall in Satuday’s 7 Hour event. The team then followed that up with 1st and 2nd Overall in Sunday’s 7 hour event.

Will Nonnamaker shared his thoughts in advance of the weekend – “This is such a fun weekend with all our families here at the Sahlen’s Champyard DOG at the Glen. I am excited to get out and race this weekend. We have been preparing all off season for this weekend, and hope to be able to contend for the OVERALL Victory in both Saturday and Sunday’s Enduros.”

The weekend’s events start on Friday, May 24th with Test & Tune in the afternoon. Saturday will dawn with a 7 hour enduro starting at 9 am. Then Sunday will have another 7 hour enduro.

2024 Team Sahlen Campaign Partners:

honeybeeBase.com, Malco Products, Porsche Beachwood, ECS Tuning, Tarett Engineering, Guard Transmission, HubstandsPRO, Maxima Racing Oil, Pagid Brakes, NGK Spark Plugs, CM Racing Products, Grassroots Motorsports Magazine, Design Engineering Inc., Hard Brakes, Forgeline Wheels, Optima Batteries, All-Fit Automotive, Winding Road Racing, & Capri Tools.

