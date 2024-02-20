Team Sahlen, presented by honeybeeBase.com, kicks off the 2024 season at Daytona International Speedway. The event will be the Daytona 14 Hours with the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series. This will be the 2nd time the team has entered the Daytona 14 Hours.

The team 1st raced at Daytona in 1996. Over the span of years, the Sahlen racers has been fortunate to secure 8 victories at this legendary race track. The last time the team won at Daytona was 2006.

In last year’s 14 Hours, the team ran in the Top 3 with their Porsche Boxsters until mechanical issues took both cars out of the race. The 1st time the team ran the Daytona 14 hours was 2016, where the team entered 3 Mazda RX7s with a best of 32nd in the 133 car field.

Team Sahlen has also competed in three additional 14 hour Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series events: Nelson Ledges 2013 – 5th, Pittsburgh 2015 – 5th, 9th & 13th, Sebring 2020 – 2nd & 3rd

Drivers for this weekend’s event will be Joe Sahlen, Joe Nonnamaker, Wayne Nonnamaker & Will Nonnamaker. The team will be racing their #942 “Ketchup” & #943 “Mustard” ECS Tuning Porsche Boxsters. The last event of 2023 for Team Sahlen was the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series Sebring New Year’s Eve event. In this event Team Sahlen was able have a dream event, securing 1st place OVERALL in Saturday’s 8 Hour Enduro.

Joe Nonnamaker shares his thoughts returning to Daytona – “This track is one of the historic tracks in America. Everyone knows about the ROLEX 24 Hours. We were fortunate to compete in that legendary event a total of 10 times. The 14 Hour event this weekend is the second longest endurance event that is held at Daytona each year. And the experiences we learned from those ROLEX races will assist us in the challenge of this event. I love driving Daytona. You have the unique dynamic of the twisty infield, the flat out banking and the very swift flowing bus stop on the back straight. This should be a lot of fun and I am looking forward to the challenge.”

The 14 Hour enduro will take the green flag at 8 am on Saturday – April 6th. The checkered will wave at 10 pm that evening, in the dark, with the track lights showing the way till the end.

2024 Team Sahlen Campaign Partners

honeybeeBase.com, Porsche Beachwood, Malco Automotive, ECS Tuning, Tarett Engineering, Guard Transmission, HubstandsPRO, Maxima Racing Oil, Pagid Racing, NGK Spark Plugs, CM Racing Products, Grassroots Motorsports Magazine, Design Engineering Inc., Forgeline Wheels, Optima Batteries, All-Fit Automotive, & Capri Tools.

