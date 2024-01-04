Team Sahlen, presented by honeybeeBase.com, has some of the most loyal and enthusiastic fan base. Appropriately referred to as “Sahlen Fanatics”, the fans have long shown their support for this Endurance Sports Car Racing team that started way back in 1984. During the shut down of COVID, the world changed dramatically on how communication was shared. And Team Sahlen embraced this shift in dynamic by focusing to reach their fan base through social network channels. This consisted of expanding the depth of Facebook postings, starting several series on YouTube and kicking off on Instagram.

And over the past 36 months, the team’s social networks have been just buzzing with action. In total, Team Sahlen has seen their Social Network Channels reach 3,292,107 Impressions. This is an average of over 1 million per year.

Wayne Nonnamaker reflects back on how things have changed yet remained the same for Team Sahlen and the Sahlen Fanatic Nation over the years – “In the not so distant past, there was no Social Networking. And to stay connected with our Fans, we always strived to find avenues to reach out and share our adventures. This included our Driving Diary Series that ran in Grassroots Motorsports Magazine for over 10 years. Additionally, we always strived to have an article in each and every Race Program. We didn’t always achieve this marker, but more often than not we had a nice feature inserted. There were also times that we had full length articles such as our Mazda Street & Racer comparison in Sport Compact Car. And we were able to put together many car shows with our corporate partners to create events that were social gatherings for our Sahlen Fanatics. But as the world has evolved to interacting through social networks, Team Sahlen has put our focus to embracing this new world to provide engaging content.”

The engaging content has included the creation of several series on YouTube that each provide a unique dialogue for the Sahlen Fanatic to enjoy. This has included the “Slip Stream” series that provides a 3rd Person glimpse into each weekend with Team Sahlen at the Track. This has been modeled after the McLaren F1 “Unboxed” series. Additional series have included the “Slide Show” that provides a quick upbeat slide presentation of images from each weekend. The “Weekend Warrior” series allows the Sahlen Fanatics to experience a one on one interview with a Sahlen crew member. The “Unusual & Unordinary” series sees Team Sahlen’s Will Nonnamaker interview racers whom have race cars that are not your typical racer.

Will Nonnamaker details what the future will hold for Team Sahlen’s Social Networking Channel Content – “Each month our audience within the Sahlen Fanatics seems to be growing and growing. We have already enjoyed working with our Corporate Partners to create engaging content for this every growing viewership. And as we go forward, we will stay true to our core, which is a grassroots racing team that competes in endurance sports car racing. With a team of individuals that together create a wonderful family team atmosphere that fans, consumers and fanatics can all relate to as well as enjoy our content.”

2024 Team Sahlen Campaign Partners

honeybeeBase.com, Porsche Beachwood, Malco Automotive, ECS Tuning, Tarett Engineering, Guard Transmission, HubstandsPRO, Maxima Racing Oil, Pagid Brakes, NGK Spark Plugs, CM Racing Products, Grassroots Motorsports Magazine, Design Engineering Inc., Hard Brakes, Forgeline Wheels, Optima Batteries, All-Fit Automotive, Winding Road Racing, & Capri Tools.

