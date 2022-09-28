Team Sahlen, presented by honeybeeBase.com, will be entering the Tire Rack – ChampCar Pittsburgh Grand Prix, presented by MoneyShiftRacing.com. This will mark the 8th straight year that Team Sahlen will have raced in the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series event at Pitt Race.

Will Nonnamaker shared his thoughts on the many years racing at Pitt Race – “We 1st drove on this track in its original configuration, when we came out and tested our Daytona Prototypes here. I really like the extended track that now is in place. It has a real flow to it and requires real driver skill to maximize a lap time. For some reason we have always had success at this circuit, even when we raced our Mazda RX7s here. I think it just suits our team’s driving style.”

Just 1 weeks ago, Team Sahlen raced with the Tire Rack – ChampCar series at Road America. At that event, Team Sahlen secured 3rd Place Overall on Saturday’s 8 Hour Enduro. The team then backed up this result with another duplicate 3rd Place Overall on Sunday’s 7 Hour Enduro.

Wayne Nonnamaker capsulized last year’s double Overall Victory at Pitt Race – “Last year was rather challenging. The competition was very tough. And on Sunday, there were off and on rain showers that made for rather treacherous driving conditions. Somehow we survived to secure the victory by a lap which is very difficult in this very competitive series.”

Drivers for this weekend will be Joe Sahlen, Joe Nonnamaker, Wayne Nonnamaker and Will Nonnamaker

The weekend’s events start on Friday, September 30th with a full day Test & Tune. During the Friday sessions, Team Sahlen will bring out their “#41 “Chili” ECS Tuning Porsche Boxster for some extra laps for all the drivers. For the race, Team Sahlen will be racing their #942 “Ketchup” & #943 “Mustard” ECS Tuning Porsche Boxsters. Saturday will dawn with an 8 hour enduro starting at 9 am. Then Sunday will have a 7 hour enduro.

2022 Team Sahlen Campaign Partners

honeybeeBase.com, Porsche Beachwood, Audi Mentor, ECS Tuning, Tarett Engineering, Guard Transmission, , HubstandsPRO, Maxima Racing Oil, Brothers Grimm Landscaping, NGK Spark Plugs, CM Racing Products, Mothers Polish, Grassroots Motorsports Magazine, Design Engineering Inc., Hard Brakes, Forgeline Wheels, Optima Batteries, All-Fit Automotive, Winding Road Racing, Performance Friction Brakes, WIX Filters & Capri Tools.

