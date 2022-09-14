Team Sahlen, presented by honeybeeBase.com, will be entering racing in the Tire Rack – ChampCar Fall Endurance Classic at Road America. This will mark the 1st time that that Team Sahlen has raced at this Wisconsin road course since way back in 2014.

Joe Sahlen shared his thoughts on driving Road America for the 1st time – “This is a legendary road course in North America that any serious racer has on his bucket list to drive someday. I am excited to be out getting to experience this track for the 1st time. I know it will take some time to learn this super long 4+ mile circuit. But I am confident that with the Friday test day, we should be able to find a good pace for the race on Saturday.”

The ECS Tuning Porsche Boxsters are known for their braking and handling. Road America is a circuit with long, long straightaways that favors those race cars with serious top end power. This will mean that the team will have to maximize their race strategy and minimizing their time on pit road to stay at the sharp end of the circuit.

The weekend’s events start on Friday, September 23rd with a full day Test & Tune. During the Friday sessions, Team Sahlen will bring out their “#41 “Chili” ECS Tuning Porsche Boxster for some extra laps for all the drivers. For the race, Team Sahlen will be racing their #942 “Ketchup” ECS Tuning Porsche Boxster. Saturday will dawn with an 8 hour enduro starting at 8:30 am. Then Sunday will have a 7 hour enduro.

honeybeeBase.com, Porsche Beachwood, Audi Mentor, ECS Tuning, Tarett Engineering, Guard Transmission, , HubstandsPRO, Maxima Racing Oil, Brothers Grimm Landscaping, NGK Spark Plugs, CM Racing Products, Mothers Polish, Grassroots Motorsports Magazine, Design Engineering Inc., Hard Brakes, Forgeline Wheels, Optima Batteries, All-Fit Automotive, Winding Road Racing, Performance Friction Brakes, WIX Filters & Capri Tools.