Team Sahlen, presented by honeybeeBase.com, enters their 2nd event Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance event this weekend at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The 1st event was the Sahlen’s Champyard DOG at the Glen. During this Memorial Day weekend classic, Team Sahlen swept the OVERALL Victory for both Saturday and Sunday in the 100+ car field.

For this weekend, Team Sahlen hopes to defend their dual OVERALL Victories at last year’s ChampCar event at Mid-Ohio. The competition for the race is as strong and perhaps even more challenging than last year’s field. Team Sahlen will utilize the Friday test day to get up to speed, familiarizing themselves with the very twisty and challenging Mid-Ohio Road Course.

To be fully prepared for the weekend, Team Sahlen recently visited the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for one of their afternoon Test & Tune Sessions. The time was spent working on some set up changes that the team will utilize in this weekend’s race.

Drivers for the weekend will be Joe Sahlen, Joe Nonnamaker, Wayne Nonnamaker & Will Nonnamaker.

Joe Nonnamaker shared his thoughts on Mid-Ohio – “I can’t wait for this race. Having not raced since Memorial Day, if feels like forever since we last raced. I have thousands of laps around Mid-Ohio, so getting up to speed should not be difficult. But finding those last tenths around this twisty circuit can always be very tricky. Then add in the large field we will have here with the Tire Rack – ChampCar Series, and that becomes even trickier. This should be fun and I am looking forward to a good weekend.”

The weekend’s events start on Friday, September 9th with a full day Test & Tune. During the Friday sessions, Team Sahlen will bring out their “#41 “Chili” ECS Tuning Porsche Boxster for some extra laps for all the drivers. For the race, Team Sahlen will be racing their #942 “Ketchup” & #943 “Mustard” ECS Tuning Porsche Boxsters. Saturday will dawn with an 8 hour enduro starting at 9 am. Then Sunday will have a 7 hour enduro.

2022 Team Sahlen Campaign Partners

honeybeeBase.com, Porsche Beachwood, Audi Mentor, ECS Tuning, Tarett Engineering, Guard Transmission, , HubstandsPRO, Maxima Racing Oil, Brothers Grimm Landscaping, NGK Spark Plugs, CM Racing Products, Mothers Polish, Grassroots Motorsports Magazine, Design Engineering Inc., Hard Brakes, Forgeline Wheels, Optima Batteries, All-Fit Automotive, Winding Road Racing, Performance Friction Brakes, WIX Filters & Capri Tools.