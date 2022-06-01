Photo Credit – Gary Whipple Photography

Ian Nonnamaker – long time crew member with Team Sahlen – and infamously the team’s mascot, Hot Dog Boy, in his much younger days graduated from High School this spring.

Ian graduated from Jackson High School with honors as Summa Cum Lade, National Honor Society, President – Engineering Club, President – Robotics Club. And on the Field Ian played 4 years of Lacrosse – 3 year letterman. Team Captain, and Ohio Region 2 2nd Team Defense.

He will be attending Akron University in the Fall, majoring in Mechanical Engineering.