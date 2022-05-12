Team Sahlen, presented by honeybeeBase.com, enters their 3rd event of the season at the Sahlen’s Champyard DOG at the Glen. This season marks 7 years since Sahlen’s 1st sponsored the event. The event has become one of the 3 Major Endurance race weekends held at Watkins Glen International each year. The capstone event is the Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen with the IMSA WeatherTech Series. Sahlen’s has sponsored this event for over 18 seasons. The 3rd event is the Sahlen’s Sports Car Springfest at the Glen with the Summit Racing – American Endurance Racing Series.

The 1st two events of the season for Team Sahlen were with the Summit Racing – American Endurance Racing series. In this series. Team Sahlen competes with their #42 “Pepper” & #43 “Salt” ECS Tuning Porsche Caymans. The 1st event in April was at Pittsburgh International Raceway Complex. The team secured an OVERALL Victory, 2 Class Victories at this event. The 2nd event was held right here at Watkins Glen in the 1st weekend of May. Team Sahlen had an amazing weekend at the Glen, with Joe Sahlen securing the OVERALL Victory on both Saturday and Sunday’s 8 hour events. As well the team tallied 2 Pole Positions, 3 Fastest Race Laps and 3 Class Victories and 4 Podiums.

Drivers for the weekend will be Joe Sahlen, Joseph Sahlen, Jacob Grimm, Joe Nonnamaker, Wayne Nonnamaker & Will Nonnamaker. The team entries will be the venerable #941 “Charcoal” Mazda RX7, #942 “Ketchup” ECS Tuning Porsche Boxster and #943 “Mustard” ECS Tuning Porsche Boxster. “Charcoal” has been a part of the Team Sahlen stable of race cars for 10+ seasons. Coming into 2022, Team Sahlen has focused on continuing to develop the Rotary Rocket to stay up with the competition.

Joseph Sahlen shared his thoughts – “The last time we raced “Charcoal” in 2021, we were fortunate to secure a 1st in Class B and 8th OVERALL. The ChampCar field at the Watkins Glen is always tough. We will have our work cut out for us to repeat this feat. The crew has worked hard to make improvements. My plan is to just come in and have a good time and see how we come out at the end of the race. The whole Sahlen family will be here including my daughters, so it should be a great time here at the Sahlen’s Champyard DOG at the Glen.”

The weekend’s events start on Friday, May 27th with Test & Tune in the afternoon. Saturday will dawn with an 7 hour enduro starting at 9 am. Then Sunday will have another 7 hour enduro.

2022 Team Sahlen Campaign Partners

honeybeeBase.com, Porsche Beachwood, Audi Mentor, ECS Tuning, Tarett Engineering, Guard Transmission, , HubstandsPRO, Maxima Racing Oil, Brothers Grimm Landscaping, NGK Spark Plugs, CM Racing Products, Mothers Polish, Grassroots Motorsports Magazine, Design Engineering Inc., Hard Brakes, Forgeline Wheels, Optima Batteries, All-Fit Automotive, Mazdaspeed, Winding Road Racing, Performance Friction Brakes, WIX Filters & Capri Tools.