Team Sahlen, presented by honeybeeBase.com, kicks off their 2022 race season at Pittsburgh International Race Complex with the Summit Racing – American Endurance Racing Series. For this event Team Sahlen will be entering their #42 “Pepper” & #43 “Salt” Porsche Caymans in the weekend’s dual 8 Hour Enduros. Interestingly, both Porsche Caymans are the same race cars that Team Sahlen entered in their 1st race in the series in 2015. Since this time, Team Sahlen has secured an OVERALL Victory in the series.

For 2022, the Summit Racing – American Endurance Racing series has unveiled a brand new race group, called Class A. Class A has a rules set for a 9:1 Power to Weight Ratio. Team Sahlen is strategically entering their #42 “Pepper” in the new Class A and #43 “Salt” in the traditional Class 4. This will place Team Sahlen in the position of being able to contend for 2 class wins and still be able to secure for OVERALL Victory.

Drivers for the weekend will be Joe Sahlen, Joe Nonnamaker, Wayne Nonnamaker & Will Nonnamaker. Joe Sahlen enters the weekend only 125 laps away from joining the 3000 Lap Club in the series. Joe shared his thoughts coming into the weekend – “I am excited to be back on the track. I have really enjoyed the American Endurance Racing series. Its hard to believe we have competed in the series for 8 years now.”

The weekend’s events start on Friday, April 1st with Test & Tune in the morning, with practice and qualifying in the afternoon. Saturday will dawn with an 8 hour enduro starting at 8 am. Then Sunday will have another 8 hour enduro. The series then will award a Weekend OVERALL 1st, 2nd and 3rd Place for the combined results from each day.

2022 Team Sahlen Campaign Partners

honeybeeBase.com, Porsche Beachwood, Audi Mentor, ECS Tuning, Tarett Engineering, Guard Transmission, , HubstandsPRO, Maxima Racing Oil, Brothers Grimm Landscaping, NGK Spark Plugs, CM Racing Products, Mothers Polish, Grassroots Motorsports Magazine, Design Engineering Inc., Hard Brakes, Forgeline Wheels, Optima Batteries, All-Fit Automotive, Mazdaspeed, Winding Road Racing, Performance Friction Brakes, WIX Filters & Capri Tools.