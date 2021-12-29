Team Sahlen, presented by honeybeeBase.com, celebrated their 10th Anniversary of competing in the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series by securing their 100th Entry in the Series. This milestone was achieved at the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series season finale at Sebring International Raceway.

In total the Team has secured 103 Total Entries. This feat was accomplished over 10 seasons of racing. This amounts to 10+ entries per season. Team Sahlen has utilized 6 races cars to reach this milestone. These cars include 3 Mazda RX7s, 2 Porsche Boxsters and 1 Porsche Cayman. 9 different drivers have steered the Sahlen’s racers around the track. The team has been very fortunate to secure 28 Victories, at a very rewarding 25%+ win rate. Additionally, the team has stepped up on the podium half the time the team has entered, for a total of 55 times.

When Team Sahlen 1st raced in the series, it was called the ChumpCar series, and sponsored by Optima Batteries. Since that time, the series has had several different presenting sponsors, including RVA Graphics & Wraps and most currently Tire Rack. The series has evolved in many ways, including a name change the ChampCar Endurance Series. But one thing that has remained constant about the series is the fierce competition, great camaraderie and tremendous fun that is had at each event.

Will Nonnamaker shared his enjoyment for the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series – “What an amazing series this is. We have enjoyed this series since our very 1st race back in 2011 at Nelson Ledges. That event was a 25 hour and 25 minute race. We finished 11th out of 71 racers. And we knew as soon as that race was over that we wanted to come back for more of this wild fun. Most racers can race a lifetime and not race against 100+ cars in an event. We have experienced this thrill at least 10+ times. The driving on track is competitive but very clean. And the competition is very tough. Some of our closest finishes in racing have come at ChampCar weekends. I remember a race a few years ago at Pittsburgh where we won by less than a ½ a car length after 7 hours of racing. This is an amazing series, and we can’t wait to enjoy the thrill of our next 100 entries.”

Sahlen’s is not only an entrant in the series, but is an event sponsor as well. The Sahlen’s Champyard DOG at the Glen has been a cornerstone event on the ChampCar calendar since 2016, with over 100+ entries almost every year. The event is especially famous for the Friday night Tailgate party with Sahlen’s Hot Dogs as the featured item.

The 103 entries in the series represents almost 10% of Team Sahlen’s 1068 Total Race Entries since 1984. The additional series that Team Sahlen has competed within include: SCCA Escort Endurance Series, IMSA Firestone Firehawk Endurance Series, Professional Sports Car Street Stock Series, ASN Motorola Cup, Grand American Grand Am Cup, Summit Racing – American Endurance Series and World Racing League.

Team Sahlen can hardly wait to get the 2022 season started, where their 1st event of the year will the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance series’ Oak Tree 12 Hour at Virginia International Raceway on March 5th.

2021 Team Sahlen Campaign Partners

honeybeeBase.com, Porsche Beachwood, Audi Mentor, ECS Tuning, Tarett Engineering, Guard Transmission, , HubstandsPRO, Maxima Racing Oil, Brothers Grimm Landscaping, NGK Spark Plugs, CM Racing Products, Mothers Polish, Grassroots Motorsports Magazine, Design Engineering Inc., Hard Brakes, Forgeline Wheels, Optima Batteries, All-Fit Automotive, Mazdaspeed, Winding Road Racing, Performance Friction Brakes, WIX Filters & Capri Tools.