Team Sahlen, presented by honeybeeBase.com, will be returning to race with the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series at the Sebring International Raceway. The December 18th & 19th event will mark the team’s final event of the 2021 season. Team Sahlen competed at Sebring last December with the ChampCar series. In that 14 Hour enduro, rain showers were the storyline for the event. Team Sahlen’s #942 & #943 battled the entire event with the with the #600 MK Motorsports Ford Mustang. In the end, the tight battle saw all three race cars on the lead lap, with Team Sahlen securing 2nd and 3rd OVERALL.

Will Nonnamaker shared his thoughts from last year’s event – “I had always dreamed of racing the Sebring 12 Hours. Although that dream may have not become a reality, racing for 14 hours in a downpour into the dark last year was certainly thrill that I will remember forever.”

Team Sahlen will again be entering their #942 “Ketchup” & #943 “Mustard” Porsche Boxsters. The drivers will be Joe Sahlen, Joe Nonnamaker, Wayne Nonnamaker and Will Nonnamaker. Over the past 3 weekends of racing leading up to Sebring, Team Sahlen has secured 6 OVERALL victories. This feat has been accomplished at 2 different race tracks (Mid-Ohio & Pittsburgh) across 2 different series (ChampCar and American Endurance Racing) with 4 different cars.

Wayne Nonnamaker shared his thoughts leading up to the weekend – “We are very excited to return to Sebring International Raceway. This is the site of Will and my very 1st Professional victory back in 1999. The complexities of the bumpy old runway surface makes for achieving reliability over an endurance event a challenge.”

The event will start on Friday – December 17th with an open test and tune. Then Saturday and Sunday will be 7 hour enduros starting at 9 am. The races will be televised on Champcarlive – https://www.youtube.com/c/ChampCarEnduranceSeries/videos

2021 Team Sahlen Campaign Partners

honeybeeBase.com, Porsche Beachwood, Audi Mentor, ECS Tuning, Tarett Engineering, Guard Transmission, , HubstandsPRO, Maxima Racing Oil, Brothers Grimm Landscaping, NGK Spark Plugs, CM Racing Products, Mothers Polish, Grassroots Motorsports Magazine, Design Engineering Inc., Hard Brakes, Forgeline Wheels, Optima Batteries, All-Fit Automotive, Mazdaspeed, Winding Road Racing, Performance Friction Brakes, WIX Filters & Capri Tools.