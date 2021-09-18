Team Sahlen, presented by honeybeeBase.com, will be returning back to race with the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series after recently racing with the series at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. At this event, Team Sahlen was able to secure 1st and 2nd OVERALL in Saturday’s 8 hour event. And then to top of the weekend by securing 1st OVERALL in Sunday’s 7 hour event as well.

Team Sahlen will be entering their #942 “Ketchup” & #943 “Mustard” Porsche Boxsters as well as their trusted veteran #141 “Charcoal” Mazda RX7. The drivers will be Joe Sahlen, Joseph Sahlen, Jacob Grimm, Joe Nonnamaker, Wayne Nonnamaker and Will Nonnamaker.

Will Nonnamaker shared his thoughts leading up to the weekend – “We are very excited to return to Pittsburgh International Race Complex. This is one of the most fun tracks we visit all year long. It is very challenging. And for some strange reason, we always seem to have good fortune of running up front at this track every year.”

Joseph Sahlen shared his thoughts on getting back out on the track – “I really enjoyed racing at Watkins Glen earlier in the year. I can’t wait to get back out in “Charcoal” and race again. This track is super fun and the RX7 is really enjoyable to drive.”

The event will start on Friday – October 1st with an open test and tune. Then Saturday will be an 8 hour enduro starting at 9 am. Sunday will be a 7 hour enduro. The races will be televised on Champcarlive – https://www.youtube.com/c/ChampCarEnduranceSeries/videos

2021 Team Sahlen Campaign Partners

honeybeeBase.com, Porsche Beachwood, Audi Mentor, ECS Tuning, Tarett Engineering, Guard Transmission, , HubstandsPRO, Maxima Racing Oil, Brothers Grimm Landscaping, NGK Spark Plugs, CM Racing Products, Mothers Polish, Grassroots Motorsports Magazine, Design Engineering Inc., Hard Brakes, Forgeline Wheels, Optima Batteries, All-Fit Automotive, Mazdaspeed, Winding Road Racing, Performance Friction Brakes & WIX Filters.

