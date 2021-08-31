Team Sahlen, presented by honeybeeBase.com, enters the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course event with the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series, with excitement and anticipation. Excitement for a track that the Team Sahlen drivers of Joe Sahlen, Joe Nonnamaker, Wayne Nonnamaker & Will Nonnamaker know very well. Additionally, excitement because the Porsche Boxster is well suited to the Mid-Ohio track layout. Anticipation as this is only the 2nd time ever that the Tire Rack ChampCar Endurance Series has been to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, as well as the factor that there will be 90+ entries in the race.

Will Nonnamaker shared his thoughts – “This will be a very challenging race. With 90 race cars, there will be traffic every lap. Just managing this traffic jam each lap will be something that will separate the race cars on track. I know our crew is up to the challenge, and I am confident that our Porsche of Beachwood Boxster is a great option to take on the track”

Team Sahlen has had considerable success at the beautiful Ohio race track. This includes victories in the SCCA Escort Series, Motorola Cup, Grand-Am Cup, ROLEX series, World Racing League and American Endurance Racing Series.

Driver Joe Nonnamaker remembers coming to Mid-Ohio as far back as the early 1970s when he raced his Ford Pinto and VW Rabbits. – “The track has changed a bit over the past 5 decades, but still the flow of the track remains the same. I really enjoy this track. It is so much fun to drive. I can never get enough of make laps here.”

The Saturday September 11th – 8 Hour Enduro will start at 9 am. And then this will be followed up on Sunday September 12th with a 7 hour Enduro that will start at 9 am as well. The race will be televised live on the ChampCar Live presented by AutoZone channel on Youtube.com

