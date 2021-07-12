Team Sahlen, presented by honeybeeBase.com, will be returning from their early Summer break to race again with the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series at the Nelson Ledges Road Course. The last time Team Sahlen competed at Nelson Ledges was at last year’s Summit Racing – American Endurance Racing series event, where the team’s Porsche Caymans secured 1st and 2nd OVERALL in Saturday’s 4 hour enduro. The last time Team Sahlen competed at Nelson Ledges with the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series was at the 2019 Nelson Ledges 24 Hours event. In this race, Team Sahlen’s Porsche Boxster secured 1st place OVERALL by an outstanding 18 lap margin of victory. This weekend’s event will be dual Saturday 8 hour and Sunday 7 hour enduro races.

Team Sahlen will be entering their #942 “Ketchup” and #943 “Mustard” Porsche Boxsters vs some very strong competitors. The drivers will be Joe Sahlen, Joe Nonnamaker, Wayne Nonnamaker and Will Nonnamaker.

Will Nonnamaker shared his thoughts leading up to the weekend – “We are very excited to return to Nelson with our Porsche Boxsters. At last year’s American Endurance Racing Test Day event at Nelson, we tested our Porsche Boxster. There were several set up lessons we learned that we hope to utilize in the this weekend’s ChampCar race.”

Joe Nonnamaker shared his history with Nelson – “I remember coming to Nelson in 1974 with my Pinto. What a difference 47 years make. That Ford had tires that are the size of today’s space savers. Turns that were braking and holding on are now flatout with no effort. Just amazing.”

The event will start on Friday – July 16th with an open test and tune. Then Saturday will be an 8 hour enduro starting at 9 am. Sunday will be a 7 hour enduro. The races will be televised on Champcarlive – https://www.youtube.com/c/ChampCarEnduranceSeries/videos

2021 Team Sahlen Campaign Partners

honeybeeBase.com, Porsche Beachwood, Audi Mentor, ECS Tuning, Tarett Engineering, Guard Transmission, , HubstandsPRO, Maxima Racing Oil, Brothers Grimm Landscaping, NGK Spark Plugs, CM Racing Products, Mothers Polish, Grassroots Motorsports Magazine, Design Engineering Inc., Hard Brakes, Forgeline Wheels, Optima Batteries, All-Fit Automotive, Mazdaspeed, Winding Road Racing, Performance Friction Brakes & WIX Filters.

