Team Sahlen, presented by honeybeeBase.com, returns to Watkins Glen International with this weekend with the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series. The Sahlen’s Champyard DOG at the Glen was not held last year due to to COVID restrictions.

Just 3 weeks ago, Team Sahlen was at the Watkins Glen, racing in the Sahlen’s Sports Car Springfest at the Glen with the Summit Racing – American Endurance Racing series. The weekend was filled with cloudy skies, brisk temperatures, and frequent rain downpours. Despite these conditions, Team Sahlen not only survived but secured the OVERALL and Class 5 Victory in both Saturday’s and Sunday’s 8 Hour Enduros.

Joe Nonnamaker shared his thoughts after having just raced at Watkins Glen – “Watkins Glen International is a very challenging track, with some very high speed sections. It was really nice to be here getting in some quality laps. This should really help this weekend with 100+ racers on track at once. I don’t expect we will see many clean laps without traffic.“

2021 marks Team Sahlens’ 10 year anniversary racing in the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series. In that time frame, the team has over 80 entries in the series. And the original racer in 2011 with the #941 “Charcoal” Mazda RX7. Amazingly, Team Sahlen has entered the very same car this weekend with drivers Joseph Sahlen and Jacob Grimm set to take turns behind the wheel of the venerable racer.

Jacob Grimm shared his thoughts on driving “Charcoal” – “I never imagined 10 years ago that this trusty old rotary rocket would still be turning laps around the track. But Charcoal is not only still racing, but is turning laps as fast it ever did.”

Additionally, Team Sahlen will be bringing back out their #942 “Ketchup” and #943 “Mustard” Porsche Boxsters. The last time Team Sahlen raced in Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series was at the October 2021 – 14 Hour Bell Helmets enduro at Sebring. This event was filled with torrential rain and sheering winds. And after 14 hours of racing, Team Sahlen was on the lead lap with both racers, securing 2nd and 3rd Overall.

Wayne Nonnamaker shared his thoughts from Sebring – “That was a momentous event. To even have 1 car survive, let alone 2 in such an event was incredible. And then to place our cars on the lead lap in 2nd and 3rd was just amazing. Hopefully we can have such good fortune to be in the hunt at the end of both Saturday and Sunday’s events.”

Drivers for the #942 “Ketchup” and #943 “Mustard” will be Joe Sahlen, Joe Nonnamaker, Wayne Nonnamaker and Will Nonnamaker.

For driver Joe Sahlen, Watkins Glen International is his home track, with Sahlen’s Packing Co being located close by in Buffalo, New York. Joe shared his thoughts – “It is always fun to get to come to our home track and race. And to be the presenting sponsor for the event for the 6th straight year makes it extra special. And personally, this weekend is extra special as my son Joseph will be out on track with me in the Sahlen’s Champyard DOG at the Glen.”

The weekend will start on Friday – May 28th, with a ½ day of test day in the afternoon. Then at 9 am Saturday morning, the 7 Hour Enduro will begin and conclude at 4 pm. Again on Sunday, the racers will line up for a 2nd 7 hour enduro at 9 am and conclude at 4 pm.

2021 Team Sahlen Campaign Partners

honeybeeBase.com, Porsche Beachwood, Audi Mentor, ECS Tuning, Tarett Engineering, Guard Transmission, , HubstandsPRO, Maxima Racing Oil, Brothers Grimm Landscaping, NGK Spark Plugs, CM Racing Products, Mothers Polish, Grassroots Motorsports Magazine, Design Engineering Inc., Hard Brakes, Forgeline Wheels, Optima Batteries, All-Fit Automotive, Mazdaspeed, Winding Road Racing, Performance Friction Brakes & WIX Filters.