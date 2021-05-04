Team Sahlen, presented by honeybeeBase.com, returns to Watkins Glen International after a 1 year hiatus from the Upstate New York track due to COVID restrictions. Sahlen’s is especially excited as the event sees the return of the Sahlen’s Sports Car Springfest at the Glen with the Summit Racing – American Endurance Racing series.

The last time Team Sahlen competed at the Glen with the Summit Racing – American Endurance Racing series, the team was able to secure an amazing 1st and 2nd OVERALL in the Saturday 9.5 hour enduro with their Porsche Caymans. For this year’s event, Team Sahlen will again be entering 2 racers to take to the track. This time though, Team Sahlen will be entering their #43 “Retro” Audi R8 GT3 Ultra as the main point of attack for the OVERALL Victory.

At the inaugural event of the 2021 the Summit Racing – American Endurance Racing season at Pittsburgh International Race Complex, the #43 “Retro” Audi was able to lead a majority of the laps in both Saturday and Sunday’s events, with unfortunate mechanical luck denying the team the opportunity to contest for the top spot.

Will Nonnamaker shared his thoughts after the 1st event of the year – “We had a great time at our 1st event of the year. As always we had fun racing in the series and we were happy to be competitive, leading in both Class 5 and 4 during the weekend. We had some unfortunate mechanical luck that put us behind the 8 ball. Hopefully we will be able to have a clean event at Watkins Glen and be able to contest for the victory in both Saturday and Sunday’s 8 Hour Enduros.

Drivers for Team Sahlen this weekend will be Joe Sahlen, Joe Nonnamaker, Wayne Nonnamaker and Will Nonnamaker. The Team will be entering their #43 “Retro” Audi R8 GT3 Ultra. As well, the team will bring back out their #42 “Pepper” Porsche Cayman that was tested on Friday at Pittsburgh.

Joe Nonnamaker shared his excitement for getting “Pepper” back on track – “Pittsburgh was a shake down for Pepper after being retired for 2 seasons. There were a few things to work through, a now we ready roll out Pepper for race weekend and see how the Cayman runs for 16 hours of racing”

The weekend activities start on Friday – May 7th with official Practice and Qualifying. Then at 9 am Saturday, the 8 Hour Enduro will start. Then on Sunday, the 2nd of the 8 Hour Enduros will begin at 9 am as well.

2021 Team Sahlen Campaign Partners

honeybeeBase.com, Porsche Beachwood, Audi Mentor, ECS Tuning, Tarett Engineering, Guard Transmission, , HubstandsPRO, Maxima Racing Oil, Brothers Grimm Landscaping, NGK Spark Plugs, CM Racing Products, Mothers Polish, Grassroots Motorsports Magazine, Design Engineering Inc., Hard Brakes, Forgeline Wheels, Optima Batteries, All-Fit Automotive, Mazdaspeed, Winding Road Racing, Performance Friction Brakes & WIX Filters.