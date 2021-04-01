Team Sahlen, presented by honeybeeBase.com will be entering the season opening Summit Racing – American Endurance Racing series event at Pittsburgh Race International. The team will be entering their #43 “Retro” Audi R8 LMS GT3 Ultra in the Class 5. The team will have their sights set on racing for the OVERALL victory in both Saturday and Sunday’s dual 8 hour enduros.

Driver Joe Sahlen shared his thoughts in advance of the race weekend – “I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel of the Audi. It is truly a thrill to drive this GT3 racer. And to get to drive on the very challenging Pittsburgh Race International will just add to the fun. The competition in the Summit Racing – American Endurance Series is very tough, especially at the front of the back to win Overall. We are looking forward to taking on the challenge of both the competition and the track this weekend.”

Team Sahlen will also be entering their venerable #42 “Pepper” Porsche Cayman in Class 4 during the weekend. It has been almost 2 years since “Pepper” last raced, and the team has been busy in the off season bringing the old Stuttgart racer back to life.



Driver Joe Nonnamaker shared his thoughts on driving “Pepper” – “Getting “Pepper” back on track is exciting. It’s kind of like reuniting with an old friend you haven’t seen in a long time. I know that Class 4 will be very tough. We will just have to keep ourselves focused on the goal of completing each day’s race, and see where that brings us at the end of the race.”

The full driver lineup for this weekend’s Summit Racing – American Endurance Racing event will be Joe Sahlen, Joe Nonnamaker, Wayne Nonnamaker and Will Nonnamaker. The brother duo of Wayne and Will are 18th and 26th respectively in All-Time Race Laps in the series. Together this amounts to 6315 laps. Interestingly, Teammate Joe Sahlen needs to reach 196 laps to join the series exclusive 2500 Lap Club. A marker with good luck could be reached at this weekend’s race.

Practice will start in the morning of April 9th. And then in the afternoon will see official Qualifying to set the grid for Saturday’s 8 hour enduro. The Saturday race will then be followed by another 8 hour enduro on Sunday. The Summit Racing – American Endurance Racing series then will crown a weekend winner in each class based on the combined results of both days of long endurance racing events.

2021 Team Sahlen Campaign Partners

honeybeeBase.com, Porsche Beachwood, Audi Mentor, ECS Tuning, Tarett Engineering, Guard Transmission, Pittsburgh International Race Complex, HubstandsPRO, Maxima Racing Oil, Brothers Grimm Landscaping, NGK Spark Plugs, CM Racing Products, Mothers Polish, Grassroots Motorsports Magazine, Design Engineering Inc., Hard Brakes, Forgeline Wheels, Optima Batteries, All-Fit Automotive, Mazdaspeed, MSI Racing Products, Winding Road Racing, Performance Friction Brakes & WIX Filters.