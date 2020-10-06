Team Sahlen, presented by honeybeeBase.com will be entering Bell Racing – 14 Hour Fall Classic at Sebring International Raceway with hopes of contesting for the top spot on the podium. The drivers and crew at Team Sahlen know this will be quite a challenge. The 80+ entry of racers for the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series event will provide fierce competition for the team’s Porsche Boxsters. As well, there is the treachery of the Sebring track, that has broken many a race car over the years.

Will Nonnamaker shared his thoughts in advance of the race – “14 hours is a long time for any race, let alone at Sebring. We feel like we just need to take care of the cars and survive the 1st 13 hours of the race.”

Team Sahlen has worked diligently since the 2019 Sebring New Year’s Eve Celebration 7 hour Enduros with the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series to further develop their Porsche Boxsters. This effort paid off with the team enjoying success at the recent MoneyShiftRacing.com dual 7 Hour Enduros at Pittsburgh International Race Complex. The team was able to lead on both days of the event, with Sunday resulting in a 1st and 3rd place finish.

Joe Sahlen shared his thoughts on the improvements to the Porsche Boxsters – “Last year was our debut season with the Porsche Boxsters. Although we have raced Porsches for over 2 decades, building a Boxster to ChampCar specs was a real learning experience. The crew has really worked hard to refine the package. The Pittsburgh event was our 1st real test of the enhancements, and it certainly was a major difference. The Boxster went from being fun to drive to a pure joy to race around the track. I can’t wait to get to Sebring and test our Porsches around this famous airfield circuit“

The Bell Racing 14 Hour Fall Classic will start at 9 am on November 7th. The race will conclude at 11 pm in the dark. Sahlen Fanatics can keep up with all the action on ChampCarLive.com presented by AutoZone.

2020 Team Sahlen Campaign Partners

honeybeeBase.com, Porsche Beachwood, Audi Mentor, ECS Tuning, Tarett Engineering, Guard Transmission, Pittsburgh International Race Complex, HubstandsPRO, Maxima Racing Oil, Brothers Grimm Landscaping, NGK Spark Plugs, CM Racing Products, Mothers Polish, Grassroots Motorsports Magazine, Design Engineering Inc., Hard Brakes, Forgeline Wheels, Optima Batteries, All-Fit Automotive, Mazdaspeed, MSI Racing Products, Winding Road Racing, Performance Friction Brakes & WIX Filters.